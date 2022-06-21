ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police release photo of Pleasant Grove assault suspect

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdPx6_0gHE8B0s00

Dallas police are still looking for a woman who committed an assault in March, and now they have a picture they hope will lead to some tips.

Police say the March 27th assault was on South Bruton near Buckner Blvd.

The woman they're seeking is blond, in her 40s and stands anywhere from 5'5" to 5'7". Multiple people were hurt in the incident.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com case number 053285-2022.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

Dallas police searching for answers for recent shooting

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking the public for information on a recent homicide investigation. Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, police arrived at 9450 North Central Expressway for a shooting gone fatal. Upon arrival, police say Willie Najera, 28, was found with a gunshot wound. According to authorities, the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Rowlett man who stalked, murdered ex-girlfriend pleads guilty to violent crimes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Rowlett man pleaded guilty to two federal violent crime charges after he cyberstalked his ex-girlfriend and shot and stabbed her to death during a bitter custody dispute.Andrew Charles Beard, now 35, was charged with cyberstalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death and with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. On Wednesday, June 23, 2022, he pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Jan J. Boyle.According to plea papers, Beard admitted to cyberstalking and murdering his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Burkett, 24, in an attempt to gain custody over their daughter.On October 2, 2020, Beard placed...
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite police respond to 10 reports of aggravated assault since June 15

A rash of aggravated assault incidents were reported in Mesquite, according to community crime map data from June 15-22. There were 10 aggravated assault incidents reported in that timeframe, along with 16 simple assault reports as it seems temperatures and tensions rise this summer. Reports of aggravated assaults were:. -...
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Missing Dallas murder suspect captured after being released on $1K bond

DALLAS - Dallas police have located a capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor just hours after he was released from jail. James Moore was arrested in 2019 in connection to the murder of a restaurant owner in Downtown Dallas. He's been in jail since then because his...
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to two reports of aggravated assaults

Plano Police Department officers responded to two reports of aggravated assaults, two robberies and other incidents from June 15-22, according to community crime map data. At 2:30 a.m. June 17, Plano officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of E. 15th Street.
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Robbery, DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Suspect

On June 23, 2022, the Dallas Police Robbery Unit and Fugitive Unit arrested Jimmie Walton, 64, for Robbery. Walton was charged in connection with the robbery of the Wynnewood First Convenience Bank, at 752 Wynnewood Village, on June 7, 2022. Original Post:. On June 7, 2022, at approximately 10:35 a.m.,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Standoff near Eagle Mountain Lake erupts into flames, 1 officer injured

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A home near Eagle Mountain Lake erupted into flames today after an attempt by Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies to serve a felony warrant turned into an hours-long standoff.At 9:29 a.m. on June 23, 2022, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road to arrest a suspect on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member warrant.When law enforcement arrived, the suspect began firing his gun at them. The deputies moved into defensive positions and started negotiating with the suspect.SWAT units were called to the scene and began...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Pleasant Grove#Violent Crime
olive92.com

Man found dead at Valley View Park, suspect unknown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found deceased at a park in north Dallas at the 7000 block of Valley View Lane near Hillcrest Road. The man was found lying between two vehicles. According to Dallas police, the man was stabbed by an unknown suspect. This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

The 42-year-old Pilot Point mayor, Matthew McIlravy, was arrested and charged for online solicitation of a minor following five-month long investigation

Dallas, Texas –Pilot Point mayor, the 42-year-old Matthew McIlravy, was arrested and charged for online solicitation of a minor following a five-month long investigation, the local authorities confirmed. According to the Dallas local authorities, McIlravy is accused of online solicitation of a child younger than 14 and he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest woman who committed aggravated robbery of a financial institution

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department South Division officers attempted to stop a car occupied by a woman who committed an aggravated robbery of a financial institution in the 7500 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.At about 10:25 p.m., the suspect failed to yield to police and led officers in a chase. Police said that the officers used spikes to disable the tires on the suspect's vehicle.  The suspect continued to drive on two flat tires.  About 30 minutes later, the suspect came to a stop near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Westcreek Drive. There, the suspect was taken into police custody. There were no injuries and minimal damage to the suspect's vehicle. 
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Fort Worth motorcycle robber

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are concerned after recent violent robberies of some north side businesses by the same man riding a very unique motorcycle. Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada says the violent armed robberies of businesses have been happening in the middle...
WFAA

Man killed at Dave and Buster's in Dallas is identified, police say

DALLAS — One man was shot and killed at a Dave & Buster's restaurant in North Dallas late Wednesday night, police said. Willie Najera, 29, was identified as the man who died, police said in a news release. The incident happened at the Dave & Buster's at 9450 North...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Surrenders to Police After Ex-Girlfriend Killed in Grand Prairie

A Grand Prairie man is in custody and facing a murder charge after police say he killed his ex-girlfriend. According to Grand Prairie Police, officers were asked to check on 51-year-old Sabrina Freeman on Saturday night and arrived at her residence on the 1400 block of N. State Highway 360 to find her deceased with apparent lacerations on her body.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Woman shot near Dallas Love Field, accused killer arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman. Jibri Coleman, 29, is charged with her murder. According to an arrest affidavit, a person riding in Coleman’s car Monday night told police Coleman was driving around looking for the woman. The affidavit said Coleman found her...
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy