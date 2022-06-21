Police release photo of Pleasant Grove assault suspect

Dallas police are still looking for a woman who committed an assault in March, and now they have a picture they hope will lead to some tips.

Police say the March 27th assault was on South Bruton near Buckner Blvd.

The woman they're seeking is blond, in her 40s and stands anywhere from 5'5" to 5'7". Multiple people were hurt in the incident.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com case number 053285-2022.