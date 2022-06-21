ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Children’s Mercy hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children under 5

By Juan Cisneros, Tia Johnson
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Kansas City will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the next few weeks for children under the age of 5.

Families looking to vaccinate their children can do so on Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas and Saturday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Adele Hall Campus .

Appointments are required and can be made online or by calling their COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline at 816-302-6300.

The clinics will only offer Pfizer vaccines for kids between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old. Follow ups for second and third doses will be scheduled at the clinic.

Masking and social distancing will be required at the clinic.

The announcement comes days after the CDC recommended the vaccine for the age group.

