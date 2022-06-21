ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Lake Lavon drowning victims identified as Plano man and his two nephews

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccjiN_0gHE7xPF00

The three men who drowned in Lake Lavon over the weekend have been identified as an uncle and two of his nephews.

Reports say the three plus another man who survived were in a boat on the lake Saturday night when it capsized during a fast-moving storm.

Orfficials say two bodies were recovered Sunday and the third was found Monday.

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Jose Dominguez and his nephews Julio Bibiano-Gonzalez and Rafael Bibiano-Olea. All three were from Plano.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Standoff near Eagle Mountain Lake erupts into flames, 1 officer injured

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A home near Eagle Mountain Lake erupted into flames today after an attempt by Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies to serve a felony warrant turned into an hours-long standoff.At 9:29 a.m. on June 23, 2022, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road to arrest a suspect on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member warrant.When law enforcement arrived, the suspect began firing his gun at them. The deputies moved into defensive positions and started negotiating with the suspect.SWAT units were called to the scene and began...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
olive92.com

Man found dead at Valley View Park, suspect unknown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found deceased at a park in north Dallas at the 7000 block of Valley View Lane near Hillcrest Road. The man was found lying between two vehicles. According to Dallas police, the man was stabbed by an unknown suspect. This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Plano, TX
Crime & Safety
Plano, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
CBS DFW

Big rig crash in Plano shuts down southbound 75 at George Bush Turnpike

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A big rig crash has southbound 75 shut down in Plano.It happened at around 7:30 p.m. just before the President George Bush Turnpike.According to Plano Fire-Rescue, a flatbed 18-wheeler was carrying a large square drainage pipe used for highway work. The crash also resulted in a diesel spill from the truck.A hazardous materials team was called out to help clean up the mess.A spokesman didn't know what caused the crash. He said the driver of the truck was taken to Medical Center of Plano with minor injuries.The roadway is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time while crews work to clean up the fuel spill and get the truck towed away.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Man dies after being pulled out of Joe Pool Lake, wasn't wearing life vest

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a possible drowning Thursday afternoon near the swim beach at Joe Pool Lake. Grand Prairie fire said that witnesses pulled a 41-year-old man out of the lake and initiated CPR.  The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was not wearing a life vest.  "As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floatation device while near or in the water," the Grand Prairie Fire Department said.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

41-Year-Old Swimmer Dies After Being Pulled From Joe Pool Lake

A 41-year-old man died Thursday after being rescued from Joe Pool Lake, firefighters say. In a news release, the Grand Prairie Fire Department said crews were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a possible drowning call west of the swim beach area of the lake. Bystanders pulled the man out...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Gunter crash sends three to hospital

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized after two cars collided near Gunter on Wednesday morning, Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue said. Gunter and Collinsville fire departments responded to the accident scene at FM 902 and Wall Street Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. One motorist had to be extracted from the wreckage.
GUNTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Dallas-area man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview murder

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is awaiting his sentence after pleading guilty to a 2017 murder in Longview on Wednesday. According to judicial records, Cody Fortman, 26, of Desoto, entered a guilty plea for murder in the 124th District Court. In the early hours of October 15, 2017, Longview police were called to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy