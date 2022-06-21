Lake Lavon drowning victims identified as Plano man and his two nephews

The three men who drowned in Lake Lavon over the weekend have been identified as an uncle and two of his nephews.

Reports say the three plus another man who survived were in a boat on the lake Saturday night when it capsized during a fast-moving storm.

Orfficials say two bodies were recovered Sunday and the third was found Monday.

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Jose Dominguez and his nephews Julio Bibiano-Gonzalez and Rafael Bibiano-Olea. All three were from Plano.

