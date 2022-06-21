ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh misery for British tourists as Spain's easyJet cabin crew announce NINE days of strike action throughout July demanding 40 PER CENT pay rises

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
 2 days ago

EasyJet's Spain-based cabin crew will go on strike for nine days in July if their demands for higher pay from the budget airline are not met.

Workers will walk out on July 1-3, 15-17, and 29-31, potentially adding to travel woes as the sector struggles to cope with rebounding demand.

The airline's flight attendants in Spain are demanding a 40 per cent increase in their basic salaries, according to union USO.

The announcement comes as passengers continue to face chaos at UK airports, as understaffed airports struggle to cope.

Yesterday easyJet announced it would be cutting an estimated 11,000 flights from its summer schedules, which analysts think will cost the company between £100 million and £200 million this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEQba_0gHE7ul400
Hundreds of easyJet cabin crew based in Barcelona, Málaga and Palma, will hold nine days of strike action next month unless they receive a 40 per cent pay rise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwJN6_0gHE7ul400
Holiday makers have been experiencing chaos in short-staffed airports, with huge lines, delays and cancellations becoming commonplace

The basic salary, which excludes bonuses and extra pay, stands at 950 euros (£817) for easyJet's Spanish staff, which is much lower than in countries such as France and Germany.

'The company underestimated the outlook, was more pessimistic and conservative and is not ready for the demand... this generates a domino effect on us,' Miguel Galan, general secretary of USO's easyJet section said.

The union, which says it represents 80 per cent of the 450 staff based in Spain, still hopes an agreement can be reached to avoid the strike during a meeting with management on Tuesday, Galan said.

An easyJet spokesperson said: 'We are extremely disappointed with this action as we have made considerable progress towards a new collective labour agreement and so would like to continue a constructive dialogue with them.

'Should the industrial action go ahead there could be some disruption to our flying programme to and from Málaga, Palma and Barcelona during the strike period but at this stage, easyJet plans to operate its full schedule and we would like to reassure customers that we will do everything possible to minimise any disruption.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUsnl_0gHE7ul400
London Heathrow airport is seen to be chaotic with long queues at the departure counters and heaps of luggage piled up pending collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOO13_0gHE7ul400
It comes as passengers continue to face chaos at UK airports, including at Heathrow, where hundreds of bags are mounting up outside Terminal 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xAab_0gHE7ul400
Other Twitter users have also encountered long delays to get to security, with one saying they have never seen the airport as busy as yesterday

Pent-up travel demand after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic is stretching airlines and airport operators, causing staff shortages and long queues in terminals all over Europe.

Rising consumer prices and tough working conditions are pushing staff at many airlines in the region to protest and walk out.

Cabin staff at easyJet's larger rival Ryanair plan to go on strike this month and in July in Spain and several other countries.

The Ryanair chief executive, Michael O'Leary, said passengers should expect wider disruption throughout peak season, due to of shortages of airport staff across air traffic control, baggage handling and security.

He told Sky News: 'This problem is going to continue particularly at airports like Gatwick and Heathrow right throughout the summer. It will be worse at weekends and better during the week.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyDEu_0gHE7ul400
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary (pictured at a press conference) warned the long delays are likely to continue all summer

Thousands of workers in the aviation industry were laid-off during the pandemic as flights around the world stopped.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow, warned it will take 12 to 18 months before the industry can get its capacity back to pre-pandemic levels.

Airports have been urged to cancel more flights over the summer to avoid chaotic scenes - and Gatwick is cutting daily flights in August from 900 to 825 and 850.

This amounts to 4,000 flights being axed throughout the month - with airlines and other airports expected to make cancellations too.

Now a huge spike in demand this year combined with high staff absences due to Covid and other sickness means airports are battling to recruit new staff as quickly as possible.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps put pressure on airports to increase the pay of workers such as baggage handlers as a means of ending the flights chaos.

After weeks of disruption to holiday-makers and huge queues at airports, the Cabinet minister promised more Government action to come in a bid to end the carnage.

But he insisted solving the problems, which have seen many flights cancelled at the last-minute to bring misery to many, was 'fundamentally' down to airlines and airports.

#Easyjet#Consumer Prices#Europe#British#Uso#Spanish
