ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, IL

Redneck Fishing Tournament founder honored, community plans for this year

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8gUs_0gHE7esg00

BATH — A leading statewide conservation group honored Bath’s Betty DeFord for her years of work raising awareness of the dangers of invasive species as a group of her friends has united to keep her unique invasive carp-busting fishing tournament going.

“It’s a tremendous honor to get this recognition. From the beginning, this tournament has always been a community event. I’m thrilled and thankful that people are coming together to keep it going,” said DeFord, who started the tournament more than a dozen years ago to fight back against invasive species of Asian Carp that were taking over local stretches of the Illinois River.

The Redneck Fishing Tournament has become an annual staple that draws hundreds to the village of Bath for a chance to see how many fish they can get to jump into their boats or snag out of the air with landing nets. Invasive Silver Carp school in the waterway and are spooked by passing boats, launching themselves out of the water. The invasive species have ruined recreational opportunities and the river’s native ecology. The tournament is the community’s effort to fight back and has garnered media attention around the world, which DeFord has used to preach the dangers of invasive species and the need for conservation efforts to keep the fish out of other waterways.

DeFord was honored by the Illinois Conservation Foundation. She was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame during a virtual gala. The keynote message was from Nick Offerman.

After years of putting the tournament together, DeFord had been looking to step away from the stress. Her friends stepped up to take over. The 2022 tournament is scheduled for August 4, 5, 6.

“So many people have asked if we’re going to do it again this year. The answer is: YES,” said Nikki Gregerson, a friend who is helping organize the 2022 tournament. “In the last few weeks, sponsorship forms started going out. We’ve been getting questions from all over the country on the Facebook page and providing information. So many people have had so much fun at the tournament, we had to find a way to make sure it lives on.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring or participating in the tournament should visit the Redneck Fishing Tournament on Facebook and post a message. Organizers said they will get you information.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Join Peoria Parks for ‘3rd of July’ celebration

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District will bring back its annual Glen Oak Park Fireworks event on July 3. All-day Sunday, take advantage of $3 admission to both the Peoria Zoo, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo and PlayHouse members park for free until 5 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Excitement grows for Metamora festival

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — David Mansfield and his wife have sold their handmade products at Metamora’s Old Settlers Days festival for over 15 years. “It’s just a fun festival,” he said, “real family-oriented.”. Mansfield was just one of the many people setting up vendor booths,...
METAMORA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meat & Greet (Part II) @: Raber Packing Company

Raber Packing Company is an iconic Peoria business. They’ve been in operation since 1954 and a lot of us remember going there as kids and getting a free hot dog! I have many Saturday morning memories from the past of my dad saying he was going to Raber’s and begging to go along to get a free cold hot dog!
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Ameren Illinois to host outreach event for disabled veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Ameren Illinois is giving disabled veterans the opportunity to receive energy bill payment grants and specialized services. Disabled veterans will be able to partake in a community outreach event, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., June 28, at Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, where the first 100 attendees will receive a free Ameren Illinois storm preparedness kit.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Bath, IL
Bath, IL
Lifestyle
Whiskey Riff

Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind

When the duck hunters become the “sitting ducks” themselves… It’s no secret that storms seem to be rising in the lately. Whether it’s devastating tornadoes, destructive hurricanes, storms, droughts, wildfires… Mother Nature just seems to be angry. And while there are always crazy videos from any storm, I don’t think I’ve seen one like this. A few years back, a group of Illinois duck hunters got a front-row seat to a tornado near Havana, Illinois. According to NBC 25 News, Jace […] The post Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

TAPS ‘No Kill’ Shelter struggling with inflation amid record number of pet returns

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - TAPS ‘No Kill’ shelter says this is always their toughest time of the year. Inflation is amplifying the need for support. Executive Director, Holly Crotty said high consumer prices are causing more people to return their dogs and cats. They’re seeing more people return their pets than ever before. Which is leading them to packed shelters.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Shish-Ka-Bob and Lebanese Meals Return Saturday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - “It’s exciting cause its nice to see the building occupied by people after all this time of the building being semi shutdown.”. This Saturday, June 25th, ITOO Hall is hosting it’s 55th Annual Shish-Ka-Bob and Lebanese cuisine dinner for the public. The event will be from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at 4909 Farmington Road in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

West Bluff's Hale Memorial Church again facing demolition

The historic Hale Memorial Church on Peoria's West Bluff once again faces the wrecking ball. Kim Blickenstaff's KDB Group will ask the city's historic preservation commission for leave to demolish the building at 401 W. High during a special hearing next week. KDB purchased the building from an out-of-state couple...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

The Dog Days Of Summer - This Week: The Jumbo Dog - Max’d Out @: Jack’s On Adams

Jack’s On Adams recently opened up in downtown Peoria and last month we went and sampled their delicious pizza pie, which is a specialty of the house there. Well, I found out that they’ve just added a foot long hot dog to their menu, so that means we need to take a trip back to Jack’s On Adams and check it out for our weekly Dog Days Of Summer edition.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Regional power grid operator criticized for energy shortage

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday morning at Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria, dozens of community members gathered to learn more about energy challenges for downstate Illinois. Due to a shortage of power, energy bills are rising and federal grid operators have warned about potential brownouts. “Whenever you hear...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shorter corn could be coming soon to a field near you

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Late summer corn fields might not stand quite as tall in future years, if new seeds become available for widespread use. Pharmaceutical company Bayer is researching a corn seed hybrid. It looks like the crop usually seen across the Midwest, but it grows a few feet shorter.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Tournament#Invasive Species#Redneck#Illinois River#Asian#Hall Of Fame
Central Illinois Proud

Drought Conditions Likely to Expand Across Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — You don’t have to be a meteorologist to know that the past few months have been dry. As the summer heat ramps up, Central Illinoisans are watching their once lush green lawns dry up and turn brown and concerns of drought are increasing across the state. In the latest Drought Monitor released on June 14th abnormally dry conditions were present across the state, but given the recent dry weather, it’s something that’s likely to expand in the coming weeks.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Restaurant Operators Accused Of Sales Tax Evasion

Two Springfield restaurant operators have been arraigned on felony charges accusing them of underreporting sales tax receipts by $100,000. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the charges accuse Amanda and Nicholas Paz of Springfield of not reporting as much as $1 million in sales at AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill, and pocketing the $100,000 in sales taxes they would have had to pay on that amount. The state Department of Revenue believes the underreporting happened from January of 2015 to October of 2019. If convicted on the most serious charge, they could face six to 30 years in prison.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

25 years later, still no answer in the murder case of a Peoria Marine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twenty-five years and five days ago, Staff Sgt. Ronald Parkhurst, originally from Peoria, did not show up for work in Irvine, California. Twenty-five years ago Tuesday, his body was found floating in the water at Nevada’s Saddle Island Cove with a bullet hole in the back of his head. His family in Central Illinois continues their search for answers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate four-car accident in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Officials say three people were injured after a four-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Peoria Heights. Peoria Fire says they were called in to assist around 12:45 p.m. at War Memorial and Atlantic. They say they had to use the Jaws of Life to get a...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

677
Followers
653
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy