Redneck Fishing Tournament founder honored, community plans for this year

BATH — A leading statewide conservation group honored Bath’s Betty DeFord for her years of work raising awareness of the dangers of invasive species as a group of her friends has united to keep her unique invasive carp-busting fishing tournament going.

“It’s a tremendous honor to get this recognition. From the beginning, this tournament has always been a community event. I’m thrilled and thankful that people are coming together to keep it going,” said DeFord, who started the tournament more than a dozen years ago to fight back against invasive species of Asian Carp that were taking over local stretches of the Illinois River.

The Redneck Fishing Tournament has become an annual staple that draws hundreds to the village of Bath for a chance to see how many fish they can get to jump into their boats or snag out of the air with landing nets. Invasive Silver Carp school in the waterway and are spooked by passing boats, launching themselves out of the water. The invasive species have ruined recreational opportunities and the river’s native ecology. The tournament is the community’s effort to fight back and has garnered media attention around the world, which DeFord has used to preach the dangers of invasive species and the need for conservation efforts to keep the fish out of other waterways.

DeFord was honored by the Illinois Conservation Foundation. She was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame during a virtual gala. The keynote message was from Nick Offerman.

After years of putting the tournament together, DeFord had been looking to step away from the stress. Her friends stepped up to take over. The 2022 tournament is scheduled for August 4, 5, 6.

“So many people have asked if we’re going to do it again this year. The answer is: YES,” said Nikki Gregerson, a friend who is helping organize the 2022 tournament. “In the last few weeks, sponsorship forms started going out. We’ve been getting questions from all over the country on the Facebook page and providing information. So many people have had so much fun at the tournament, we had to find a way to make sure it lives on.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring or participating in the tournament should visit the Redneck Fishing Tournament on Facebook and post a message. Organizers said they will get you information.