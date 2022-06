The late Merlin Kennedy and Henry Gay Sr., two of Bloomington’s most salient civil rights leaders, now have streets named in their honor. Kennedy, who died in 2019, is well known for dressing as Santa Claus in the 1966 Christmas Parade. He did so despite facing threats of arrest by police, who told him being a Black Santa Claus was not allowed. Kennedy also helped establish Bloomington’s first fair housing ordinance in 1967 and co-founded the city's Human Relations Commission.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO