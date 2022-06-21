ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Graham Health System continues to grow and expand

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
CANTON — Graham Hospital has been a staple in Canton and the surrounding area since 1909 when Alice and Caroline Graham gifted the original structure of the hospital to the community.

Currently, Graham Health System employs 711 people, “Our employees live throughout 64 distinct zip codes in central and western Illinois,” said President and CEO Bob Senneff.

Like multiple other employers, COVID made it necessary for them to make adjustments, “We briefly, four to six weeks, furloughed some staff and all staff, outside of the Emergency Department, saw a decrease in their normal hours over that period of time. Graham normally has less than 20 open positions at any one time. During the height of COVID, we experienced 50 to 60 openings, but have recovered very nicely,” said Senneff.

Additionally, Graham Health System continues to expand, “Graham is currently experiencing tremendous growth with our clinic expansions in Galesburg/Knoxville and Macomb/Bushnell. Even with these expansions we are able to fill most of our open positions,” explained Senneff.

While the state require minimum wage is $12 per hour, Graham raised their minimum wage for all employees to $15 per hour in Sept., 2021, “Graham recognized the need for higher wages not only to recruit entry level positions, but also to help retain our phenomenal employees. Graham also made the decision in September to increase wages overall, for all employees, to help prevent wage compression.”

Senneff acknowledged it was a big decision due to the significant cost, “but it was the right thing to do,” he said.

