Cincinnati, OH

Three things to know about Cincinnati Bengals' Brandon Wilson, a former Calvary Baptist star

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

Former Oklahoma football defensive back Chanse Sylvie had a great view from the sideline of Brandon Wilson’s talent in a 2016 game at NRG Stadium between Sylvie’s Sooners and Wilson’s Houston Cougars.

A missed field goal by OU settled into the arms of Wilson in the back of the end zone and Wilson returned the kick 100 yards helping Houston upset the preseason No. 5 Sooners in that season opener.

“I was rooting, but not rooting for him, because I went to Calvary with him,” Sylvie said. “That’s a good memory I have of him watching him beat us in NRG Stadium with Oklahoma against Houston.”

Longtime friends and former Calvary Baptist teammates, Wilson and Sylvie were on the turf at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium on Saturday departing some of their experience and life lessons to the 300 campers that attended the second annual Brandon Wilson Football Camp. The event wasn’t held the past two seasons due to COVID restrictions.

Here are three things we learned from Wilson, who enters his sixth season this fall as a safety with the Super Bowl LVI runner-up Cincinnati Bengals.

Ring master

Although the Bengals lost 23-20 to Los Angeles in the Super Bowl, team members will receive rings for another reason. And Wilson will land one despite suffering an injury in November.

“We did real good last season. We won the AFC championship and went to the Super Bowl and played in that,” Wilson told The Times. “Unfortunately, I was hurt, but I was there cheering for my teammates. I enjoyed that. It was a fun little run we had. We got fitted for our AFC rings. I haven’t seen exactly what they look like, but we’ve ordered them.”

Major change

Wilson spent much of his offseason rehabbing a torn ACL, but he also had a part in a family addition.

“I had a daughter — my first kid — Nyomi Wilson,” he said. “She’s for sure gonna be an athlete.”

End in sight?

The job life of an NFL safety rarely surpasses the 10-year mark, so the 27-year-old Wilson is making hay by giving back to his community while he can. How does he see his future?

“I’m gonna go until I can’t go any more. I want to continue to play as hard as I can at a good level, and I’ll go from there,” he said.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Three things to know about Cincinnati Bengals' Brandon Wilson, a former Calvary Baptist star

