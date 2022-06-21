Spring semester dean’s list includes local students. Here's who.

IOWA CITY, IOWA — More than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean's list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students, and only 2,045 fourth year students.

Locally, students earning this distinction were:

Isabella Kees, Canton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: International Relations

Claire Stevens, Astoria, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Chemistry; Year at Iowa

Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:

Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.