ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Spring semester dean’s list includes local students. Here's who.

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p27Ar_0gHE7QTO00

IOWA CITY, IOWA — More than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean's list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students, and only 2,045 fourth year students.

Locally, students earning this distinction were:

Isabella Kees, Canton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: International Relations

Claire Stevens, Astoria, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Chemistry; Year at Iowa

Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:

Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

19 Iowa School Districts To Share $45M To Train New Teachers

(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine business group chooses mayor as new chief

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) picked a familiar face as its new president/CEO — Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark. The president and CEO is responsible for executing a plan to meet the following strategic directions. for GMCCI: business services and advocacy, talent cultivation and workforce development,...
MUSCATINE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
Iowa City, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa basketball lands legacy commit for 2024

(Iowa City) -- Iowa picked up a commitment from legacy recruit Cooper Koch on Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Koch is the son of former Hawkeye J.R. Koch and is the first known commitment for the Class of 2024 to Iowa. Koch is ranked No. 51 nationally, No. 8 at power...
IOWA CITY, IA
B100

What Is The Most Overhyped City In Iowa? [Poll]

Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to hype up the parts of Iowa that they are from. I grew up in a smaller town in Iowa, so I prefer small towns while others from bigger cities in Iowa most likely prefer the well, the cities.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#Undergraduate Students#The University Of Iowa#Iowa Guidelines#The College Of Education#Ui
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Gets Verbal Commitment From Son of Former Hawkeye

I never start a story with a video, but for this one, I need to. Watch this clip and tell me it doesn't remind you of some recent magic in Iowa City?. Looks a lot like Frank Garza rebounding for his son Luka Garza during his years in Iowa City, doesn't it? In this case, it's former Hawkeye JR Koch rebounding for his son, Cooper. The elder Koch played for Iowa from 1995 through 1999, averaging just over 7 points per game during his career.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
International Relations
94.1 KRNA

Amazing, Convenient Downtown Cedar Rapids Lunch Spot is Closing

To say I am devastated would be an understatement. Management at Fresh Deli & Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids posted on Facebook that their last day in operation will be June 30. Located inside the Alliant Energy building, two blocks from where I work, this spot was as convenient as it got for a quick lunch, especially after the closing, right in the Plaza 425 building, of the once-popular Prairie Soup Company a couple of months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Tuesday Warnings

The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Tuesday evening for multiple severe weather warnings issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At 6:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Washington County, southern Iowa and Keokuk Counties until 7:30p.m. Then again at 7:44p.m., the National Weather Service issued a second Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington, Keokuk, northwestern Henry and Jefferson counties until 8:15pm. The main threats with these storms were heavy rainfall, hail up to 3/4″ in diameter and 60mph wind gusts. There were reports of a tree down across a road in West Chester and tree damage in Keota from the storms. Four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team brought live coverage to the air. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
KCRG.com

Tips to keep cool and conserve energy during hotter summer days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the high temperatures continue throughout Eastern Iowa, to conserve power, Alliant Energy says there are ways to cut down on usage and stay cool. For example cleaning or replacing your AC air filters. Clogged filters make it harder to push air and your air...
IOWA STATE
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

677
Followers
653
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy