Jacksonville, FL

Smallcakes, big flavors as artisan cupcake and dessert bakery opens second Jacksonville shop

By Teresa Stepzinski, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

The phrase "good things come in small packages" takes on a sweet meaning when indulgent desserts are showcased at Jacksonville's newest artisan bakery.

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery recently opened its second dessert bakery and ice cream shop at 13740 Beach Blvd. Suite 113 in Pablo Creek Plaza shopping center.

Jacksonville's first Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery opened in 2016 at 13141 City Station Drive at River City Marketplace, according to state Department of Business & Professional Regulation records.

Smallcakes is known for its freshly baked gourmet cupcakes, wedding and other specialty cakes and ice cream treats as well as cookies and brownies.

Among its signature cupcakes are Pink Vanilla and Pink Chocolate cupcakes, a vanilla or chocolate cake frosted with signature pink buttercream; the Chocoholic, made from chocolate cake frosted with chocolate buttercream and sprinkled with chocolate shavings; the "Famous" Red Velvet made from "grandma's red velvet cake" frosted with cream cheese and sprinkled with red velvet cake crumbles; and the Hot Fudge Sundae, a chocolate cake frosted with buttercream and finished with chopped peanuts, hot fudge drizzle and a cherry on top.

Other cupcake varieties include Vanilla-N-Chocolate, Cookies-N-Cream, Lemon Drop, Wedding Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Cream and Birthday Cake. In Jacksonville, favorite cupcake flavors include Strawberry Cheesecake, Carrot Cake, Key Lime, company officials said in a news release.

Smallcakes also offers seven signature ice cream flavors, including Birthday Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, Chocoholic, Cookies-N-Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean and Blue Monster Cookie.

Founded in 2008 in Overland Park, Kan., Smallcakes is the largest gourmet cupcake company in the United States. The Derbyshire Group acquired Smallcakes last September. Smallcakes currently has more than 200 locations throughout the United States.

