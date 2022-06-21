ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Fulton County Soccer Club Fall Soccer plans. Here's the details.

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WK5J_0gHE7N4R00

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Soccer Club has announced plans for Fall Soccer.

The seventh/eighth grade co-ed team sign up is currently taking place.

The cost is $44 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members.

Fundraising opportunities will take place to support the club.

Sign up for the girls high school traveling team is also underway while the boys high school traveling team’s registration begins Jan. 1 for the Spring season.

The cost is $125 per player.

To sign up, email FultonCountySoccerClub@gmail.com for forms. Fundraising opportunities will be available to fully cover the cost and to support the club.

Only18 kids will be selected to participate on the high school travel team. Try outs will be held in early August.

High school students interested in ‘paying to practice’ are welcome.

This would include a female or male player who doesn’t make the travel team, but would like to play in the Fall. The cost is $40 per player.

Fundraising begins in July. Practices begin in August and games will be held in September and October.

They are currently seeking Founding Sponsors.

Interested businesses should email FultonCountySoccerClub@gmail.com for sponsorship package levels.

Open scrimmages are held Mondays and Fridays at the Canton YMCA North Field.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Celebrate July 4th at Bloomington’s Miller Park

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington’s Miller Park is once again hosting a July 4th celebration, complete with fireworks, classic cars, and a weekend full of concerts. Over the weekend before the holiday, check out the “Celebrate America” performances at the Miller Park Bandstand at 7...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Abandoned church may meet wrecking ball after all

PEORIA, Ill. – Another former church in Peoria will not get the same restoration that the historic Scottish Rite Cathedral did. 25 News reports KDB Group is now petitioning the City of Peoria to tear down the Hale Memorial Church at Main and High Streets. KDB bought the church...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Ameren Illinois to host outreach event for disabled veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Ameren Illinois is giving disabled veterans the opportunity to receive energy bill payment grants and specialized services. Disabled veterans will be able to partake in a community outreach event, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., June 28, at Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, where the first 100 attendees will receive a free Ameren Illinois storm preparedness kit.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meat & Greet (Part II) @: Raber Packing Company

Raber Packing Company is an iconic Peoria business. They’ve been in operation since 1954 and a lot of us remember going there as kids and getting a free hot dog! I have many Saturday morning memories from the past of my dad saying he was going to Raber’s and begging to go along to get a free cold hot dog!
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from June 6-10, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The estate of Roger K. Goodwin of New Canaan, Conn., sold...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois declares a drought

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The USDA drought monitor came out Thursday morning and it’s showing central Illinois eastern counties are abnormally dry. Due to temperatures reaching the high 90s, central Illinois has entered what’s called a “flash drought”. Flash droughts occur when abnormally high temperatures increase...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington's mayor talks about redistricting, street renaming, and the anniversary of historic flooding

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe appeared on WGLT's Sound Ideas on Wednesday to discuss redrawing the city's ward map, honorary street renamings, and the one-year anniversary of historic flooding in the city. Redistricting. Mwilambwe said city council wards will need significant adjustments during redistricting, noting that Ward 8, which takes in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Team#Traveling Team#High School
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple arrests in Bloomington over the weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department has reported three notable incidents that occurred in Bloomington during the weekend of June 17. All three incidents resulted in arrests. On Friday, June 17, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a traffic stop resulted in an arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Irvin visits manufacturing business in Central Illinois

WYOMING, Ill. (WMBD) — Aurora Mayor and republican candidate, Richard Irvin, made several stops in Central Illinois Monday, eight days before the state primary. Irvin who is running for Illinois Governor made his first stop in Wyoming, Ill. to tour BO/GAR Enterprises Inc. The certified multifaceted manufacturing business sells parts to big giants like Caterpillar.
WYOMING, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Restaurant Operators Accused Of Sales Tax Evasion

Two Springfield restaurant operators have been arraigned on felony charges accusing them of underreporting sales tax receipts by $100,000. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the charges accuse Amanda and Nicholas Paz of Springfield of not reporting as much as $1 million in sales at AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill, and pocketing the $100,000 in sales taxes they would have had to pay on that amount. The state Department of Revenue believes the underreporting happened from January of 2015 to October of 2019. If convicted on the most serious charge, they could face six to 30 years in prison.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Veterans Parkway in Bloomington reopened after crash

UPDATE (2:09 p.m.) — Police said Veterans Parkway in Bloomington has reopened after a motorcycle crash sent a person to the hospital Wednesday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Eric Davison, the driver was alive, but their condition is unknown. Police are investigating the cause of the crash...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Regional power grid operator criticized for energy shortage

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday morning at Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria, dozens of community members gathered to learn more about energy challenges for downstate Illinois. Due to a shortage of power, energy bills are rising and federal grid operators have warned about potential brownouts. “Whenever you hear...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WTAX

Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Darren Bailey stops through Tazewell County on campaign tour

GREEN VALLEY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign bus stopped in Green Valley as part of his statewide tour Monday. Bailey and Attorney General candidate Tom DeVore spoke to the crowd at Pub 29 about election integrity, the economy, and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple people to the hospital Thursday

PEORIA HEIGHTS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday. According to a release, the Peoria Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call with Peoria Heights at War Memorial Drive and Atlantic with what appeared to be a four-vehicle crash with entrapment.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

677
Followers
653
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy