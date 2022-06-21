ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

10-year-old blows people away with rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come"

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old boy blew people away with his powerful performance of...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 74

sal
3d ago

He gave me goosebumps what a wonderful song and he’s got so much talent you go little man 💥💥💥

Reply(12)
41
Gail barnes
2d ago

Nice voice young man. Yup our change is here and possibly get worse as they are telling us.. Not a depression, but a recession.. Hold on be strong..

Reply
5
Lady K
2d ago

This young fella has an anointing on his life. God please cover him!

Reply
25
