1 in critical condition after shooting Monday in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – One person was rushed to the hospital on Monday after a shooting in Smith County, officials said.
At around 7:30 p.m., Smith County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11800 block of CR 4153 for a report of deadly conduct. At the scene, deputies reportedly found a victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Paramedics arrived quickly and took the victim to the hospital. Deputies and investigators spoke with witnesses to identify a suspect, who later walked by the location of the shooting and was detained by deputies.
Paramedics arrived quickly and took the victim to the hospital. Deputies and investigators spoke with witnesses to identify a suspect, who later walked by the location of the shooting and was detained by deputies.

The victim was taken to surgery immediately due to the severity of his wounds. He is in "extremely critical condition" with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The Smith County Crime Scene Unit and investigators are continuing their investigation. More information will be released when it is available.
The names of the parties involved were withheld due to age constraints, officials said.
