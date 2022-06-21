ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘He killed our kids’: Families call for Uvalde CISD police chief’s termination during school board meeting

By Tahera Rahman
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0Zjq_0gHE7E7u00

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — More calls to fire the Uvalde school district’s police chief came during Monday night’s school board meeting.

A handful of people made their appeals to school board members, including family members of those murdered during the mass shooting.

Senator: Uvalde police chief had no radio during school shooting

“We were failed by Pete Arredondo. He killed our kids, teachers, parents and city, and by keeping him on your staff, y’all are continuing to fail us,” said Brett Cross, identifying himself as a father of a murdered student.

Cross added he still has kids in the school district, and all of them are scared. So is he.

“Having Pete still employed, knowing he is incapable of decision-making that saves lives, is terrifying,” he said. “Do what is right. Remove Pete from employment.”

Waiting for keys, unable to break down doors: Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman

A few days after the attack, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Arredondo made the wrong call when, acting as commander on the scene, he told officers to wait to breach the shooter’s classroom .

“I find it shameful that we had almost 100 officers on the scene, and I had to leave work and save my own,” said another parent, Angeli Gomez.

Another man said he was there on behalf of friends and family.

“How is Mr. Arredondo still with the program? How is he still employed?” he said. “It’s an insult to injury, because people are in pain, and you allow this to happen.”

It’s the second meeting since the May 24 tragedy, when an 18 year old killed 19 students and two teachers.

At the last meeting, the superintendent announced no one would return to Robb Elementary, the site of the massacre, and UCISD was working on another location to send students.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ndHv_0gHE7E7u00
    Alfred Garza holds up a photo of his daughter, Amerie Jo.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xL4cC_0gHE7E7u00
    In this image from video, Javier Cazares shows a picture of his daughter, Jackie Cazares, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Jackie, 9, was among the 19 children and two teachers killed during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Javier Cazares, the father of murdered student Jacklyn Cazares, pointed out security protocols on Monday he said he had gotten from UCISD in the past and pointed to what he thought were flaws in them.

School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting, despite being newly-elected

“Every campus has a team to identify and address potential threats,” Cazares read. “Who was that team and when was the last time they came?”

Another man, who identified himself as victim Amerie Jo Garza’s father, cried as he recounted trying to convince officers to let him inside Robb Elementary.

“I had officers from the department look me in the eye, because I was trying so hard to get in there and ask me to trust them,” he said. “How are we supposed to continue our lives here, knowing that those people that are supposed to protect us let down our family?”

He said he and other families want accountability.

“There are so many questions that everybody obviously has, you know, if he was in charge, why didn’t he have a master key? Why didn’t they go in?” said Garza’s father.

“Most of these parents don’t want to be here. But we’re here because we have to speak for our children, because they can’t speak for themselves, anymore,” Garza’s father told school board members.

“Most of these parents don’t want to be here. But we’re here because we have to speak for our children, because they can’t speak for themselves, anymore. So please, just do us a favor, and do what you know is right, and make these people accountable for what happened,” he said.

UCISD school board members went into a closed session around 8:15 p.m. Items listed for discussion on the agenda included security personnel, security devices and a possible security audit.

KXAN will update this story if any decisions are announced when board members reconvene in open session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Police chiefs join families of Uvalde shootings in calling for change

The state's legislative probe into the Uvalde mass shooting is uncovering more concerns from local police across Texas. Authorities says schools handling threats internally make it harder to spot whether a threat might be a repeat offense. And law enforcement officers are not alone in expressing their concerns to lawmakers....
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

DPS: Husband of murdered Uvalde teacher knew she was shot, dying. When he tried to help, he was detained

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. One of those two teachers was Eva Mireles. Nearly one month later, we're learning more details about what happened that day. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw told the Texas Senate in a hearing Tuesday that Mireles' husband – a police officer who responded to the scene – knew his wife had been shot and was detained and had his gun taken from him when he tried to go into the classroom.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

‘No one else made it’: Pediatric ICU resident relives day of Uvalde school shooting

It may be shameful to confess but I can feel myself actively tense whenever my work phone rings while working in the pediatric ICU. It’s usually the emergency room or an outside hospital calling to tell me about a critical child they have requiring ICU-level support. Anxiety washes over me momentarily. While the feeling is fleeting and soon replaced with a sense of duty, it’s always there.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime
newsy.com

Family Remembers Their Daughter 4 Weeks After Shooting In Uvalde

As the sun sets, and the wind whispers — families pray for peace. Jazmin Cazares is the sister of one of the victims, Jackie Cazares. “She was a light, I don’t know how else to explain it," she said. 9-year-old Jackie Cazares had a nickname that matched her...
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

'The gloves are off' | Uvalde mayor calls out multiple agencies for lack of, leaking information in shooting investigation

UVALDE, Texas — Frustrated and angry are two of many words that described Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting. He addressed a room full of community members and media, saying he's received little to no information on how the Uvalde school shooting investigation is unfolding, despite law enforcement agencies saying he and city leaders would be briefed daily.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Sister of Uvalde school shooting victim testifies before Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday marks one month since the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15. Lawmakers have been gathering in Austin to look at how to prevent mass shootings. So far, the special committee has heard testimony from witnesses of the Uvalde shooting and mental health experts.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

As law enforcement officers testify to Texas House committee, Uvalde parents speak out

UVALDE, Texas — Testimony continues Monday on the Robb Elementary school shooting, as members of a special Texas House committee are in Uvalde working to get answers. It was last week when the Uvalde Police Department got on board with the House committee's investigation. The city's police chief Daniel Rodriguez was among those who testified behind closed doors today.
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

“If there’s kids in there, we need to go in”: Officers in Uvalde were ready with guns, shields and tools — but not clear orders

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) — The officers in the hallway of Robb Elementary wanted to get inside classrooms 111 and 112 — immediately. One officer’s daughter was inside. Another officer had gotten a call from his wife, a teacher, who told him she was bleeding to death. Two closed doors and a wall stood between them and […]
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy