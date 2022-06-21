ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County.

In 2020 and 2021, TDEC collected fish from Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. Based on the fish tissue results, a precautionary fish consumption advisory is being issued for black bass (largemouth, spotted, and smallmouth) and catfish species.

TDEC advises that pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children avoid eating the fish species included in the advisory and that all others limit consumption to one meal per month. Other recreational activities such as boating, kayaking, swimming, wading, and catch and release fishing carry no risk

“We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about whether or not to consume the fish they catch,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “Unlike ‘do not consume’ advisories that warn the general population to avoid eating fish from a particular body of water altogether, precautionary fish consumption advisories are specifically directed to sensitive populations such as children, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those who may eat fish frequently from the same body of water.”

These studies documented that bass and catfish species significantly exceed Tennessee’s trigger point of .047 mg/kg for PCBs. The precautionary advisory extends from the Briley Parkway bridge crossing in Pennington Bend downstream to Briley Parkway (Andrew B. Gibson Bridge) in Cockrill Bend.

TDEC will post warning signs at primary public access points and will work with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and United States Army Corps of Engineers to communicate this information to the public.

About Fish Consumption Advisories

The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act identifies the commissioner of the Department of Environment and Conservation as having the authority and responsibility to issue advisories for either water contact hazards like pathogens or excessive health risks due to the accumulation of contaminants in fish or shellfish. Tennessee’s General Water Quality Criteria provide additional guidance regarding the conditions under which advisories may be warranted.

There are two types of fish consumption advisories issued by TDEC based on the levels of contaminants present in fish tissue. “Do not consume” fishing advisories are issued when levels of contaminants in fish tissue would represent a threat to the general population. Precautionary advisories are issued when contaminant levels are lower but would still pose a risk to sensitive subpopulations such as children, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those who eat fish frequently from the same body of water.

Where new advisories have been issued, TDEC will immediately begin the process of putting up signs at primary public access points. TDEC works in partnership with the TWRA to communicate information about fishing advisories.

For a complete listing of Tennessee’s current fishing advisories plus additional information about the advisory issuance process, visit: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/environment/water/watershed-planning/wr_wq_fish-advisories.pdf

The post Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Wilson County Source

ChildcareTennessee, TN Department of Human Services Offering Supplemental Grants to Enhance Child Care Quality

New grants are now available to licensed child care programs to enhance infant and toddler care, assist in achieving national accreditation, and achieve compliance with the Tennessee Department of Human Services. These grants are funded through the ongoing partnership between ChildcareTennessee, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and the Tennessee Department of […] The post ChildcareTennessee, TN Department of Human Services Offering Supplemental Grants to Enhance Child Care Quality appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17. Cheatham County Source 12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. Read […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 12, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet Police Remind Residents of Firework Safety & Local Regulations

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – With Independence Day festivities beginning to ramp up, the Mt. Juliet Police Department is reminding residents to be careful while discharging fireworks in order to avoid injuries and noise violations. Fireworks are exciting, but they can be very dangerous if they are not used safely. Fireworks must be handled carefully to […] The post Mt. Juliet Police Remind Residents of Firework Safety & Local Regulations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Agribusinesses Can Apply for Ag Enterprise Fund Cost Shares

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is accepting applications from agricultural, food, and forestry businesses to receive cost-share funding through its Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) program. AEF grants are awarded to agricultural businesses in Tennessee that demonstrate a potential for impact on local farm income, access to markets, increased capacity, or agricultural innovation. The program […] The post Agribusinesses Can Apply for Ag Enterprise Fund Cost Shares appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt […] The post Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, June 19th from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, many gathered at Hadley Park in Nashville to celebrate Juneteenth at the Music City Freedom Festival. This free, family event hosted many local businesses and organizations, which came out to support each other and the community, as well as local bands and entertainment. Among the […] The post Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday

Get out of the summer heat and come out for craft brews, food, games, and entertainment at the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 3-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203). This event is guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town! Proceeds benefit the Nashville […] The post The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
