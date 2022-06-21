ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

GSP Airport to get millions from FAA grant

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htroP_0gHE7BTj00

An upstate airport is among nearly two dozen South Carolina facilities sharing million of dollars in Federal grant funding. Twenty airports in South Carolina will share nearly $19 million in federal grants in improvements such as new taxiway lighting and terminal upgrades.

The Post and Courier reports $12.6 million of the funding will go to the state's four largest airports in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach and Greenville-Spartanburg. The remaining $6.3 million is getting split between smaller county and regional airfields.

The South Carolina grants are among $518 million in funding the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded to airports across the U.S. The money will help pay for new and improved terminal buildings, runway and signage repairs and new equipment.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Nursing director in South Carolina admits lying about fake vaccination cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former nursing director pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to federal agents in South Carolina about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hudson McDonald, who worked at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility last summer, filled out cards for people she knew had not received the vaccine, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FBI, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Toni Koraza

What will South Carolina look like if all glaciers melt? Here's your answer

Can you imagine what life will be like 20 or 30 years in the future?. South Carolina is an exciting state to vacation in with its beautiful beaches, fascinating museums, and diverse wildlife. Unfortunately, without serious intervention, we may soon fight to preserve that, as the state is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.
holycitysinner.com

Service Proposes to List Rare Plant Native to Georgia and South Carolina, Proposes Critical Habitat

Ocmulgee skullcap, a rare plant found only in the Ocmulgee River and Savannah River watersheds in Georgia and South Carolina, is in decline. Remaining populations are small, contain relatively few individuals, and are scattered across the range, lacking connectivity to one another. To protect Ocmulgee skullcap and its habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing protections for the plant under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Grants#Signage#U S#Gsp Airport
WBTW News13

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson: Supreme Court gun decision is right move

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson supports the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday regarding concealed carry, according to an announcement from his office. “This ruling simply upholds the Second Amendment and the Constitution, which doesn’t require someone to demonstrate a special need to be able to defend themselves and their family,” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCNC

Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
WBTW News13

Cunningham seeks age limit for ‘geriatric’ politicians in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit for South Carolina politicians — a cap that would cut off the 75-year-old incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster — and making a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying “in office way past their prime.” “Our country and our […]
POLITICS
Polarbear

Nearly 1.5 million residents in South Carolina could receive payments up to $850

South Carolina’s new budget which passed both South Carolina’s House and Senate includes $1 billion in direct rebates to income taxpayers. Checks would be sent out in November or December this year, with amounts based on how much people paid in state income taxes, maxing out around $800. Only South Carolinians who paid state income tax will receive a rebate, which is about 1.5 million filers. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill into law.
The Charleston Press

South Carolinians to be very careful as yet another phishing scam directs recipients to a site that looks exactly like the login screen for the MyBenefits portal, SC Department of Employment and Workforce says

South Carolina – In the last few years, dozens of online scams were reported by South Carolina agencies, scams which are most often designed to steal money from people’s bank accounts or simply steal people’s personal information. Now, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce informed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Hunting for the best shopping deals at stores with too much stock

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A relief program aimed to help South Carolina residents during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to end before July. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said relief offered to out-of-state employers on the state’s requirements for tax withholding will end on June 30. The relief was aimed at employees who normally traveled out of state for work and temporarily began working from home during the pandemic. The targeted relief began in May 2020. Starting July 1, employers will need to withhold taxes from wages for every employee who work in the state, even those still temporarily working in the state because of COVID-19.
COLUMBIA, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy