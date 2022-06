Whenever listeners go on road trips, they will stop by Bobby’s “Welcome To The Boyhood Home of Bobby Bones” in Arkansas. The sign has been around for years and it’s always fun for Bones to see listeners stop by and share pictures from it. He will typically re-share the photos, and that’s exactly what he did when listener Tessa tagged him in a picture of her at the sign. However, this time was different because listeners were quick to point out that the sign had some serious damage. It looks like it’s been shot at a few times, and banged up by weather. The sign is bent and definitely has holes in various places.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO