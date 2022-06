The news was posted by TMZ and later verified by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. "A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet been revealed," per TMZ. Siragusa originally landed in the NFL out of Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 1990, seeing action in 96 games with the team in seven seasons. He then moved on to the Baltimore Ravens from 1997-2001 where he won Super Bowl XXXV as part of one of the most heralded defenses in NFL history.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO