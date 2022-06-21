ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Once one of Trump’s staunchest allies, now running for senate without his endorsement – CNN Video

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMo Brooks faces a runoff for Senate in Alabama against...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Oz had Trump’s endorsement, but didn’t win in Trump country

After more than two weeks of counting and recounting in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary, TV host and physician Mehmet Oz emerged victorious. But one analysis of the primary vote suggests the newly-minted GOP nominee may need to craft a different strategy for his fall campaign against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Senate#Election State#Politics#Whatsapp Ny Press News
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Trump’s agenda results-driven: Jones

Jun. 18, 2022 - 06:04 - ‘The Big Saturday Show’ co-hosts react to American voters’ favorable views of the Republican Party on topics including inflation, border security, crime and more.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trump-Backed Vernon Jones Trounced by Mike Collins in Georgia Congressional Primary

Georgia businessman Mike Collins defeated his Trump-endorsed rival, self-described “Black Donald Trump” Vernon Jones, in the GOP’s 10th Congressional District primary on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press. With 50 percent of the votes counted just before 9 p.m., Jones, a former Democrat turned “Stop the Steal” rally speaker, was trailing Collins by more than 50 points in the solidly red district. His shellacking comes on the heels of Trump-backed David Perdue’s loss to Brian Kemp in the Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

Standing in the sweltering summer heat on the steps of the Alabama Capitol earlier this month, Republican Senate candidate Mo Brooks was hailed by organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power.“I was proud to stand with Mo Brooks on that stage that day,” said Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First. "Mo has the truth on his side.” Less than 10 hours later, Trump returned the favor by snubbing the congressman — for a second time —...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Alabama Senate Runoff Primary Election Results: Trump-backed Katie Britt defeats Mo Brooks

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy