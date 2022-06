The Chicago Bears wrapped their offseason program following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp last week, and it was certainly an eventful offseason. The Bears ushered in a new regime that made some big, but needed, changes as they rebuild — or retool — the roster. But general manager Ryan Poles has been criticized for his handling of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Specifically when it comes to his supporting cast.

