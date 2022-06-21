Expert to review WA mining regulator’s handling of rapes

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, most major Hollywood companies are assuring employees they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions. The decision, which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states, has sparked companies including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, WME, CAA and UTA to communicate with employees about their healthcare policies.More from The Hollywood ReporterSupreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; States Can Ban AbortionStephen Colbert Addresses Arrest of Triumph and Crew at U.S. Capitol: "This Was First-Degree Puppetry"'Late Show' Staffers Arrested...

