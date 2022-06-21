ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sage Theatre Nears Opening at 13th & L St, NW

By Prince Of Petworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1100 13th St NW, on L Street Between 13th and 14th. Looks like the old Drafthouse...

Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

James Rado, Co-Creator of Groundbreaking ‘Hair’ Musical, Dies at 90

James Rado, co-creator of the groundbreaking hippie musical Hair, which celebrated protest, pot and free love and paved the way for the sound of rock on Broadway, has died. He was 90. Rado died Tuesday night in New York City of cardio respiratory arrest, according to friend and publicist Merle Frimark.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Provide Box Office Boost for 'A Strange Loop,' 'MJ''Back to the Future' Broadway Musical Set for 2023Glen Trotiner, Veteran Assistant Director, Dies at 65 Hair, which has a story and lyrics by Rado and Gerome Ragni and music by Galt MacDermot, was the first rock musical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

“There’s a Lot of Shows and Not As Many People”: Behind Broadway’s Closures

In rapid succession, three longer-running Broadway shows announced a fall closing, bringing to light the challenges the industry still faces after reopening. The closing notices, announced the week of June 6, came from Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, both of which opened in 2017 and were largely sold out before the pandemic, as well as Tina-the Tina Turner Musical, which had also posted strong sales after opening in 2019. All three shows were caught in the middle of a trend impacting most Broadway shows this season, in which there have not been enough attendees to support the number of running productions. The hope is that this changes this summer, but the...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Tony-Winning ‘Company’ Revival Announces Broadway Closing

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Award-winning revival of Company will play its final Broadway performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Sunday, July 31, producers said in a surprise announcement today. Producer Chris Harper said in a statement tonight, “It remains the honor of a lifetime to bring Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s masterpiece to Broadway in Marianne Elliott’s Tony Award-winning reimagined production. It is a testament to the dedication of everyone who works on the production that we have withstood all the challenges that Broadway has faced over the last two years to share this...
