Sage Theatre Nears Opening at 13th & L St, NW

James Rado, co-creator of the groundbreaking hippie musical Hair, which celebrated protest, pot and free love and paved the way for the sound of rock on Broadway, has died. He was 90.
Rado died Tuesday night in New York City of cardio respiratory arrest, according to friend and publicist Merle Frimark.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Provide Box Office Boost for 'A Strange Loop,' 'MJ''Back to the Future' Broadway Musical Set for 2023Glen Trotiner, Veteran Assistant Director, Dies at 65
Hair, which has a story and lyrics by Rado and Gerome Ragni and music by Galt MacDermot, was the first rock musical...
Comments / 0