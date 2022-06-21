RI lawmakers OK driving privileges for immigrants in US illegally

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The House Judiciary Committee approved legislation that would allow people who are not in the country legally to obtain driving privileges.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Karen Alzate, lets the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles issue driving privilege cards and driving privilege permits to those who can’t prove they are living in the United States lawfully.

Immigrants without legal status would be able to apply if they can provide two proof of identity documents and two proof of residence documents.

The cards and permits would not be a valid form of identification for official federal or state voting purposes.

The Senate passed similar legislation last month. It now heads to the House for consideration.

