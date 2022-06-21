ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RI lawmakers OK driving privileges for immigrants in US illegally

By Melanie DaSilva, Anita Baffoni
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5aXc_0gHE4qKn00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The House Judiciary Committee approved legislation that would allow people who are not in the country legally to obtain driving privileges.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Karen Alzate, lets the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles issue driving privilege cards and driving privilege permits to those who can’t prove they are living in the United States lawfully.

RELATED: Mass. lawmakers OK bill to expand driver's licenses for immigrants

Immigrants without legal status would be able to apply if they can provide two proof of identity documents and two proof of residence documents.

The cards and permits would not be a valid form of identification for official federal or state voting purposes.

The Senate passed similar legislation last month. It now heads to the House for consideration.

Comments / 12

Dawne Ciambrone
2d ago

They have no legal right to do what they’re doing illegal immigrants do not have a right to drive is license who’s gonna pay for it drivers license is a privilege not a necessity these people need to be voted out

Reply
7
Eric Ross
2d ago

how can they prove residence when they are here illegally ,and how do they pay taxes like we do ? esp excise tax this is B.S

Reply
6
Emerson Kilgore
2d ago

This is crazy. If they can't prove citizenship then that is disqualifies them from having privileges that citizens have. Common sense people!

Reply
2
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
WORCESTER, MA
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
