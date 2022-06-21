ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ASU reaches 'major milestone' for Latino students; AZ lawmakers appear to have a spending plan; new things to do around Phoenix

By Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2WMa_0gHE4m3700

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

ASU joins other Arizona universities in reaching 'major milestone' for Latino students . Here's why it matters .

With the constitutional deadline looming just days away, Arizona lawmakers appear to have a GOP-backed spending plan for the year beginning July 1. Here's what the proposed Arizona budget includes .

An indoor dog park , social club and  anime tattoo shop are among the new things to do around the Phoenix area. Here's where .

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 103 degrees. Cloudy with a passing shower at night with a low near 86 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1860, the original Baca Float Grants were made by act of Congress.
  • In 1867, Pauline Weaver, who had come to Arizona in 1839 and became a guide, scout, trapper and hunter, died at Camp Lincoln at the age of 70.
  • In 1913, an entire flock of goats drowned in an irrigation ditch in Tucson when they were driven from the Tucson Mountains by thirst and stampeded into the ditch at the smell of water.
  • In 1922, Arizona’s first licensed broadcasting station, KFAD, went on the air in Phoenix.
  • In 1936, A.J. Eddy of Yuma developed the first home evaporative cooler.

