A Shelby man was shot and killed in the Highland community of Gastonia early Tuesday morning, the Gastonia Police Department said.

The man, who police identified as Keenen Deangelo Banner, 31, was found on the 800 block of Rankin Avenue at about 1:15 a.m., said police spokesman Rick Goodale.

A caller had reported that they heard several gunshots and saw someone in the road, Goodale said.

Banner had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

James Judge, who lives nearby, said that he heard what sounded like gunshots.

"We was pretty much drifting off to sleep," he said. He told his wife, Mary, "It seems like someone is out shooting again." Gunshots, he said, are common in his neighborhood.

Eva Pitts, another neighbor, said that she didn't sleep well. Just knowing something was happening outside her house kept her awake, although she didn't go outside.

"I knew there was a lot going on," she said.

This was the fifth homicide in Gastonia this year.

Both police and prosecutors in the Gaston County District Attorney's Office say there has been a recent spike in gun violence in Gaston County.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man killed in Highland neighborhood, police say