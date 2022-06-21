ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Tropics watch: Forecasters watching one tropical wave in Caribbean. All is quiet elsewhere

By Cheryl McCloud, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

Conditions in the Atlantic basin remained quiet Tuesday, with forecasters watching one tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea , according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

There's more activity in the eastern Pacific, which has already experienced Hurricanes  Agatha and Blas. Tropical Depression Celia is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

Dry air, Saharan dust and strong winds — which tear apart developing tropical systems — have helped keep activity low since Potential Tropical Cyclone One crossed Florida June 3-4. It later strengthened into Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Your guide to preparing for the 2022 hurricane season in Florida

Track all active storms

But warm waters and a weak storm system called the Central American gyre make a tropical system in the Caribbean a possibility into early July, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

One potential trouble spot could develop off the mid-Atlantic and southern Atlantic coasts of the U.S. this weekend. There is a remote chance that a non-tropical storm may linger over marginally warm waters long enough to take on some tropical characteristics. Any development in this area would be very slow.

As wind shear decreases, it's also possible a tropical system could impact the southern U.S. by the end of June, according to AccuWeather.

Hurricane season 2022: CSU, AccuWeather forecasters agree: Active hurricane season ahead. Here's what you need to know

WeatherTiger prediction: Since 2017, a ludicrous 101 named storms have formed. Expect more this hurricane season

It's hot! High temperatures continue to scorch the central US

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be Bonnie.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. June 21:

What's out there and where is it?

A tropical wave is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea immediately west of Martinique. It's moving to the west.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical wave.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

Weather watches and warnings issued for your area

If you can't see any local weather warnings here, you'll need to open this story in a web browser.

The next five days

See the National Hurricane Center's five-day graphical tropical weather outlook below.

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0gHE4Ydp00

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look at our special subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Tropics watch: Forecasters watching one tropical wave in Caribbean. All is quiet elsewhere

ENVIRONMENT
