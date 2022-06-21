ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Observer

Motorcycle rider dies after veering off Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, officials say

By Simone Jasper
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtvKp_0gHE4Qa100

A 42-year-old motorcycle rider died after veering off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, officials said.

The man reportedly was traveling south “at a high rate of speed” when he “failed to negotiate a curve.” That’s when he traveled across the center line and went off the north side of the road on Saturday, June 18, the National Park Service said.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene. He was identified in a news release as Ui Kyung Kim of Fairfax, roughly 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, which was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

Park rangers said the motorcycle crashed near mile marker 77 in Bedford County. The area is close to Apple Orchard Falls Trail and roughly 35 miles northeast of Roanoke.

The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles across the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. Motorcyclists are urged to be cautious of tight curves, narrow shoulders and other potential dangers on the scenic roadway.

Body of 72-year-old man recovered from river in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Driver dies after hitting tree on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, rangers say

Comments / 11

Related
wfxrtv.com

Roof ripped off Virginia apartment building amid severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and with the weather came massive damages across the region. More than 70,000 customers in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas reported power outages on Wednesday, June 22....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina#Motorcycle#Park Rangers#Traffic Accident#The Blue Ridge Parkway#The National Park Service#Apple Orchard Falls Trail
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Hanley Energy to expand in Virginia, creating 343 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hanley Energy, Irish-owned global innovators in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, will invest $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Loudoun County. The company will open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment serving the growing data center market. The project will create 343 new jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians.
VIRGINIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Blue Ridge Muse

COVID-19 deaths return to our area

For several weeks, the COVID-19 death toll for Virginia eliminated fatalities in our area while the case count continued to rise. No more. Deaths from the latest variations of the virus has killed at least two near our county over the past couple of days. Tuesday’s daily report by the...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Update on the accident that closed Rt. 340 for 7 hours

An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
WINCHESTER, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Dies In Gaithersburg Crash

A Virginia man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Maryland over the weekend, authorities say. Rene Rivas Quinteros, 45, from Winchester, Virginia was killed when the vehicle he was in struck a tree on the 28540 block of Ridge Road around 8:15 a.m., Saturday, June 18, according to Montgomery County Police.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WVNS

What you need to know about fireworks in Virginia

(WFXR) — From Fourth of July to New Year’s Eve, people across the U.S. will be celebrating with a bang, but before you light up the fireworks, the Virginia Department of Forestry has some helpful advice to keep you safe. The Legality of Fireworks If you start a wildfire with fireworks, you will be responsible […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
495
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy