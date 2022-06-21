Motorcycle rider dies after veering off Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, officials say

A 42-year-old motorcycle rider died after veering off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, officials said.

The man reportedly was traveling south “at a high rate of speed” when he “failed to negotiate a curve.” That’s when he traveled across the center line and went off the north side of the road on Saturday, June 18, the National Park Service said.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene. He was identified in a news release as Ui Kyung Kim of Fairfax, roughly 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, which was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

Park rangers said the motorcycle crashed near mile marker 77 in Bedford County. The area is close to Apple Orchard Falls Trail and roughly 35 miles northeast of Roanoke.

The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles across the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. Motorcyclists are urged to be cautious of tight curves, narrow shoulders and other potential dangers on the scenic roadway.

