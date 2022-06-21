10-year-old dies in accidental drowning in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 10-year-old boy drowned outside of a home in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

Police records show the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a home on the 5800 block of Rupert Lane.

A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

A 13-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital with injuries, the report indicated.

CMPD said the incident was classified as a “public accident.”

No details were released about what led up to the drowning.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.