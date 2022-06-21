10-year-old dies in accidental drowning in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 10-year-old boy drowned outside of a home in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.
Police records show the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a home on the 5800 block of Rupert Lane.
A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 13-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital with injuries, the report indicated.
CMPD said the incident was classified as a “public accident.”
No details were released about what led up to the drowning.
This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.
