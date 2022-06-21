ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Emporia Business Spotlight: Val’s New York Pizza

By William Pitts Staff Writer
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, there’s one more place to get lunch or dinner in Emporia — Val’s New York Pizza, which opened its doors earlier this month. Even if you’re new to Emporia, just one look at the exterior of the Val’s Pizza building, with its rustic “hut” design, can...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville schoolkids cool off at Guiding Light Summer Festival Friday

At the end of a long, difficult school year, there’s nothing better for a kid to do than cool off in the park with some ice cream. And that’s exactly what dozens of schoolchildren did at Friday afternoon’s Summer Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia, courtesy of Guiding Light Family Services.
EMPORIA, VA
classiccenter.art

Classic Grill Blackstone Va

Classic Grill Blackstone Va. View the menu for the classic grill and restaurants in blackstone, va. Ad top 5 testsieger im vergleich. Get menu, photos and location information for the classic grill in blackstone va. 130 n main st, blackstone, va 23824 suggest an edit. The classic grill is right on main street shortly after arriving in the downtown area.
BLACKSTONE, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Fueling your Food Truck Event

LAWRENCEVILLE - Recently the Brunswick County Department of Economic Development along with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Benchmark Community Bank, and First Citizens Bank hosted the “Fueling Your Food Truck” event at the Brunswick County Conference Center. This was a day-long event that aimed to teach and assist current and potential food truck owners regarding all topics related to such an endeavor. Representatives from First Citizens Bank, Benchmark Community Bank, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Southside Planning District Commission, ythe Longwood Small Business Development Center, the Brunswick County Building & Planning office, and the Metropolitan Business League were on hand to share their knowledge regarding finance, business plans, regulations and requirements and best practices with attendees.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Emporia, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Richardson Memorial Library details summer plans

Just because school is out during the summer doesn’t mean learning has to stop. The Meherrin Regional Library system’s annual Summer Reading Program returns to Emporia’s Richardson Memorial Library this July, with this year’s theme being “Oceans of Possibilities.”. Children and teens up to age...
EMPORIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pizzeria#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#New York Pizza#Pizza Hut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Local

HOPEWELL – The Virginia Legacy Run is coming through the town of Hopewell on Friday, June 24th and launching from Downtown Hopewell’s American Legion Post 146 located at 217 East City Point Rd at 8:00am. Multimedia. Updated Jan 26, 2022. Updated Jan 19, 2022. Greensville County Schools hand...
EMPORIA, VA
treblezine.com

Candy – Heaven Is Here

A vicious band with a disarmingly innocent sounding name, Candy are on the front lines of hardcore’s continuing merger into electronics-addled industrial terror. Formed in 2017 in Richmond, Virginia, the group delivered a real motherfucker of an opening statement with the following year’s Good to Feel, a relentlessly intense scrum of old-school hardcore analog bruising given a razor-sharp upgrade through contemporary metal. As a pure distillation of guitar-driven punk taken to rabid, unrelentingly aggressive extremes, it’s an overwhelming experience to take—even in its relatively brief duration of 18 minutes. But as a precursor for the future-thrash mayhem on sophomore album Heaven Is Here, it’s a template for even more arresting applications of engineered venom.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RRHA to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be hosting a first-time homebuyer event for public housing families this Saturday. RRHA says the event will feature organizations such as Southside Community Development Corporation, Project Homes, Habitat for Humanity, Better Housing Coalition, the Maggie Walker Land Trust, and Center Creek Builders along with others.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy