Emporia Business Spotlight: Val’s New York Pizza

LAWRENCEVILLE - Recently the Brunswick County Department of Economic Development along with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Benchmark Community Bank, and First Citizens Bank hosted the “Fueling Your Food Truck” event at the Brunswick County Conference Center. This was a day-long event that aimed to teach and assist current and potential food truck owners regarding all topics related to such an endeavor. Representatives from First Citizens Bank, Benchmark Community Bank, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Southside Planning District Commission, ythe Longwood Small Business Development Center, the Brunswick County Building & Planning office, and the Metropolitan Business League were on hand to share their knowledge regarding finance, business plans, regulations and requirements and best practices with attendees.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO