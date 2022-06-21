ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

New WVU program trains next generation of toxicologists to collect, analyze air samples from mining, fracking sites

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5vMC_0gHE2TIc00

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia University is launching a toxicology training program that offers students something no other academic program does: experience collecting air samples, identifying the toxicants they contain and determining how those toxicants might harm a community’s health.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded WVU $1.7 million for the program, which bridges the disciplines of toxicology and systems-based medicine—disciplines that are traditionally distinct from one another.

Over five years, the 40 doctoral students who participate will collect air samples in the local environment and then re-aerosolize and analyze them in WVU’s Inhalation Facility to assess their toxicity.

“With colleagues in the School of Public Health, they’re going to do what we refer to as ‘Environmental Immersions,’” said Timothy Nurkiewicz, who directs the Facility and chairs the School of Medicine’s Department of Physiology and Pharmacology. “They go out into the field downwind of mountaintop mining sites or fracking platforms, and they sample the air in real time. They can actually collect those samples, bring them back for inhalation exposures, and perform their studies like that. That’s something no other program in the country has.”

The Inhalation Facility provides a tightly-controlled environment where researchers, both faculty and students alike, can replicate the inhalation exposures that people face in occupational, environmental and personal settings. These replications make it possible to carry out experiments that reveal the exposures’ dose limits, health effects and mechanisms of toxicity.

The program’s participants will use the Inhalation Facility to investigate how inhaling various toxins can harm the respiratory, cardiovascular, nervous, endocrine, reproductive and other systems.

“One of my big concerns with modern science is that students are largely studying cells and molecules on a very constrained scale,” Nurkiewicz said. “They don’t fully appreciate how our body systems work. They can’t tell the forest from the trees. This training program is centered around our Inhalation Facility, which is the core for all of our exposures. The students will work with those exposures to study the various systems of the body and determine how inhalation of specific toxicants impacts their function and health.”

The students will get the chance to work with preceptors from across WVU—from Health Sciences, the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources and the Downtown Campus.

They’ll also participate in a specialized course called the “Paracelsus Society.” The course, named for the 16th-century chemist whom scientists consider the father of toxicology, will allow them to customize the curriculum so that it pertains to their individual toxicology training.

Each year, they’ll choose a preeminent toxicologist to visit WVU for several days, give a keynote address and interact with them.

“In essence, we’ll train the next generation of toxicologists much like I was trained over the years,” Nurkiewicz said. “I was originally trained as a microvascular physiologist, and then I learned inhalation toxicology because of my colleagues at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Well, that’s not a normal combination. There’s no program in that, right? So, this training program recognizes that we’ve been very successful here. Students will have the best of both worlds. They will still learn their initially-chosen discipline, but it will ultimately be viewed through the lens of toxicology.”

Toxicologists who have that blend of expertise can be especially important to public health in Appalachia, where chronic conditions and exposure to airborne toxicants often overlap, and the adverse health effects are augmented.

For example, Appalachians face higher-than-average rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity, yet many of them are also exposed to low-quality air from coal-mining or hydraulic-fracturing sites because they work there or live nearby.

Toxicologists can determine how those variables interact. That knowledge can suggest better ways to safeguard and improve the health of community members.

The Inhalation Facility at the core of the program was established through combined support from Health Sciences, departmental funds and the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute, reflecting the broad impact of the unique resource.

It’s “one of only five or six remaining” in the nation, Nurkiewicz said.

“Inhalation facilities are increasingly a rarity across the country,” he said. “So, the ability to train toxicologists in facilities like ours is disappearing. But if we don’t have people who can assess air quality, or who can assess where or when air pollution poses a health risk, then the general health of the population will continue to decline.”

To learn more about the toxicology training program, visit the program’s website. If you are interested in applying, contact Rachel Weaver at Rachel.weaver1@hsc.wvu.edu.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences under Award Number NIH T32 ES032920 and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 5U54GM104942-05. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of NIH, NIEHS or NIGMS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

WVSOM’s Boudreaux receives statewide ‘40 Under 40’ honor

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Crystal Boudreaux, Ph.D., an associate professor of microbiology at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), was selected as a “Generation Next: 40 Under 40” honoree by The State Journal, which covers news about business, government, education, health care and related topics throughout West Virginia.
LEWISBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

FARMacy WV, a program targeting chronic diseases comes to West Virginia

WHEELNG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grow Ohio Valley is teaming up with local farmers, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, WVU, WV Farmers Market Association, Sisterville General Hospital of Memorial Health System, and many others to bring the FARMacy WV program to Tyler County. This year-long program combines education in lifestyle change principles, healthy cooking classes, […]
SISTERSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Inflation drives Ohio County families to turn to local programs for food and medical help

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –Severe weather caused thousands of people to lose their refrigerators full of food last week, and with inflation continuing to rise, more and more people are struggling financially, making replacing that food a challenge.   The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the food security team partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank, all to […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former 7News anchor named Director of Media and Public Relations at Bethany

Bethany College has announced that former 7News anchor and reporter, Shelby Davis, is the director of media and public relations. “Bethany College is thrilled to welcome Shelby to the team,” says Lori Weaver, vice president of institutional advancement. “Bethany has an amazing story to tell, and Shelby will be critical in assisting with that. Our […]
BETHANY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG and Defenders of the Save Women’s Sports Law Celebrate Upcoming 50th Anniversary of Title IX

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, State Del. Margitta Mazzocchi, Lainey Armistead, West Virginia University women’s soccer alumna, and Christiana Kiefer, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, on Tuesday gathered at the State Capitol to celebrate and commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of Title IX’s guarantee of equality in women’s sports.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Fracking#College#Wvu#Inhalation Facility
The Recorddelta

BOE approves grant submission for new middle school

TENNERTON — The Upshur County Board of Education met at the Buckhannon-Upshur High School on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Among a full agenda, the board members voted and approved a grant submission to the School Building Authority (SBA) of W.Va. The grant will be submitted as a Needs Grant Submission for a new middle school for Upshur County.
WBOY 12 News

Davis to consider supporting northern Corridor H route

DAVIS, W.Va. – A group of citizens and business owners in Davis went to the town council meeting on Wednesday to express their support for an alternative Corridor H route. The group says they have a petition for the West Virginia Division of Highways to reconsider the current route that includes the signatures of 22 […]
DAVIS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lanes on Route 279 closed for construction this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers who use West Virginia Route 279, Jerry Dove Drive, should prepare for delays this week. The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways (DOH) Wednesday warned that it will be paving between mileposts 2.82 and 2.87 and repairing the bridge approaches on the Interstate 79 overpass leading to United […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WDTV

New gun shop in downtown Morgantown faces public scrutiny

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “Big Daddy Unlimited” is a Florida based online gun retailer -- now they’re aiming to open up shop in Morgantown. But the Facebook group “Protect Morgantown” has voiced their concerns with the store and its location. It’s on the corner of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Linger’s calendar marked for June 11th for more than one reason

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - June 11th is an important date for Buckhannon’s Dakota “Lone Wolf” Linger, and now for more reasons than one. After a win just ten days ago, Linger is now 13-5-3 in his professional boxing career. Being from North Central West Virginia, his boxing roots lie in an area staple - the Toughman Contest - an annual event he won twice.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Application for Second Family Court Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Second Family Court Circuit, serving Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either...
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

No Need to Fly to Another Continent as Animals from Across World Just a Short Trip Away from Bridgeport

Our friends at Onlyinyourstate.com have another destination that locals and those visiting the city may want to carve some time out for. This one is a bit north in Preston County. Many may know about Hovatter's Zoo in Kingwood. But, here is an account and plenty of photos of what you will see when you get there. As always, due to COVID-19, you are advised to contact all entities featured here to see the status of operations as well as hours of operation.
WDTV

Gold and Blue United assist Ukrainian refugees in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - What started off as a few messages over social media turned into something bigger for Pamela Hines, founder of Gold & Blue United INC. Hines had been speaking with Russian refugee Julia Khazagaeva who came to the United States with her husband, Alexsandr Kodolvo and their children.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Shea Rose soapery opens on Market Street in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new business is making a clean start in downtown Wheeling. The Shea Rose Soapery celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It features a variety of hand-made soaps made with all-natural products. Owner Patricia Smith has been operating the business online for the past two years. Her new store is located at 12-07 Market Street. They sell a wide range of skin care […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Golf: 89th WV Open starts Wednesday at Stonewall Resort

The 89th edition of the West Virginia Open Championship tees off Wednesday morning at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia. The tournament is sponsored by the West Virginia Golf Association and will be the first time the WV OPEN has been played at Stonewall Resort which is celebrating its 20th year of existence.
ROANOKE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy