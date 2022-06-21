ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Mining Themes From Parable Of The Sower, Artists (Re)focus On The Future

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vEaU_0gHE1wjm00

The image of a young Black person behind bars is freighted with decades — centuries — of cultural hurt, and artist Mosho knows it. As an accompanying note explains, the artist ​“deploys paint, plastic sheeting, and other materials to construct installations that explore issues of identity, community, and belonging.” Here Mosho takes the image and subverts it. Give the image more than a cursory glance and you see that the bars are melting away before the subject’s gaze. And that the hand that holds that dissolving bar, and is perhaps doing the dissolving, contains a galaxy within it, a sign of universal power and also nearly unknowable complexity. It’s an image that hints at liberation through exploration, of the universe and of the self at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yo81_0gHE1wjm00

Mosho’s piece is one of many in ​“Reshaped / Refocused” a show of work by Mosho and fellow artists Amira Brown and Greg Aimé ​“who are excavating themes of novelist Octavia E. Butler’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi classic Parable of the Sower,” as an accompanying note explains. The show — which runs at the gallery at Creative Arts Workshop through July 9 — ​“is a meditation on the transformational passage through landscape and peril of Butler’s protagonist. Using materials and processes both experimental and familiar, Brown, Aimé, and Mosho reflect and recast their own notions of containment, presence, and freedom.” It’s a part of the One City, One Read program organized by the New Haven Free Public Library, Yale Schwarzman Center, and International Festival of Arts & Ideas, and is both an altogether fitting tribute to Butler as well as a sign that the ideas she set in motion are continuing to be developed by more than able hands.

Amira Brown, as an accompanying note explains, ​“layers personal, psychological, social, and recorded moments, creating speculative histories and places of potentiality. She disrupts societal standards of Black value as cultural capital to be exploited, activating narratives of empowerment and nuance.” In ​“Reshaped / Refocused,” Brown, a prolific creator, scatters her paintings across the gallery, her canvases feeling like dispatches from a journey of discovery that combines playfulness and sadness, whimsy and threat. For one canvas, Brown breaks the frame altogether, the piece freeing itself from its prescribed borders, perhaps heading toward a kind of reinvention — though not before imparting a message: ​“I hope Jesus is a Black woman next time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kn79o_0gHE1wjm00

Where Brown’s exploration of world and self moves across the walls of the gallery, Greg Aimé, in effect, reaches back in time. Aimé, an accompanying note explains, ​“explores the complex relationship of African descendants of the diaspora — foregrounding history, spirituality, and royalty. He seeks to bridge the past and the present, as well as Eastern and Western culture, to showcase similarities within diversity.” Aimé’s pieces present almost as archeological artifacts — a sense further enhanced by ingenious use of an app (downloadable to your phone on the spot) that, when you point your phone at the pieces, triggers an animation and audio component in which the artist dives into the history behind the image. Aimé’s narration forces the viewer to linger and to learn about the past both personal and social. Without being didactic, the narration fleshes out the pieces and enriches their meaning.

More than many group shows, ​“Reshaped / Refocused” also feels like a truly collaborative effort in the way the pieces speak to one another. Whether it’s because the artists actively coordinated, or were drawn together by the theme of the show, or simply worked in similar veins, the overall effect is have a sense of them moving as one into the future. Their works complement one another on the walls (and floor) of the gallery and the themes of exploration dovetail to present a rich, vibrant set of ideas on how Black liberation — and, in a wider sense, human liberation — can operate. Taken all together, the works suggest that exploration of the farthest corners of the world, the furthest reaches of the past, and the most inner parts of the self are all part of the same great project, a project that will take much longer than the time any one of us has on this earth. Yet the work is worth doing, to pass on what small knowledge we’ve gleaned to the people who come after us, just as we stand on the shoulders of ancestors. We can only go so far into the future, but if we do the work right, what we pass along can continue without us.

Reshaped / Refocused” runs at Creative Arts Workshop, 80 Audubon St., through July 9. Visit CAW’s website for hours and more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Ghanian, New Haven Musicians Rep Their Roots On A&I Stage

Halfway through his set on the New Haven Green as part of the International Festival of Arts and Ideas on Wednesday night, Ghanian-born musician and dancer Okaidja taught the small but stalwart audience assembled to see him a typical Ghanian greeting. Ago? he explained, was a way of asking if anyone was home when approaching a house. Amen, he continued, was the response from the person inside the house, indicating they were home. He explained then that he would sometimes use it to check in with the audience, to make sure they were still connected. It wasn’t necessary; though rain and unseasonable cold kept away many, those that showed up on the Green had come to listen.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

NEA Grant Boosts Open Studios

New Haven’s annual ​“Open Studios” festival will have a farther reach and more space to display local artists’ work this year thanks to a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal popped in Tuesday morning to the Orange Street...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A&I Puts Fashion Forward

Yale Repertory Theatre was the setting on a chillier than typical Saturday in June for a cool combination of events presented by the International Festival of Arts and Ideas, both featuring local designer and cool cat himself, Neville Wisdom. The first event was a screening of the film The Wisdom...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Artist Imagines A Future After Climate Change

Origins and Future spreads out across the floor of an upper gallery at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art on Trumbull Street. It’s composed of shapes that are fascinating and uncomfortable in equal measure. Are they the result of biology or technology? The stranger ends of the plant and animal kingdoms or something that was created in a lab? Or perhaps are they a mixture of both? Or, is it that the line between the natural and technological world is a lot more porous than we usually think it is?
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
New Haven Independent

Cafe Nine Witnesses Reinskarnation

Chris Depot, singer and trombonist for TJ and the Campers, eyed the large crowd assembled at Cafe Nine on Saturday night. ​“Hello, Connecticut!” he said. ​“Is everyone ready for an evening of ska?” Over a three-band bill full of driving rhythms and sweaty dancing, the answer was a resounding yes, as New Haven showed that its roots in third-wave ska continue to bear fruit.
NEW HAVEN, CT
orangetownnews.com

A Real Treasure Here In Orange

The Bryan-Andrew House, at 131 Old Tavern Road here in Orange, has been restored to its original shape by a dedicated and talented team of volunteers, the Orange Historical Society, led by Ginny Reinhard & Marlene Silverstein. Recently, as part of Orange’s Bicentennial month-long celebration, local residents were invited to...
ORANGE, CT
105.5 The Wolf

The Mad Mouse at Quassy Amusement Park Terrified Me

I've only been brave enough to ride a few rollercoasters, and two of them are in Middlebury, Connecticut at Quassy Amusement Park. I've been on Quassy's Wooden Warrior once, but I used to love the small rollercoaster that was demolished to make room for the Warrior, the Mad Mouse. It terrified me in a good way, you too?
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Register Citizen

Trumbull Day returns with food, fireworks and rides

TRUMBULL — A weekend of food, fireworks and fun is just around the corner with the approach of the annual Trumbull Day. This year’s festival will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 1 and from 2 to 10:30 p.m. July 2 on the field behind Hillcrest Middle School, 530 Daniels Farm Road.
Journal Inquirer

Windsor restaurant owner embraces change

WINDSOR — Juan Guzman has lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, an immigrant from Mexico. He found a career in the construction industry and started his own business 25 years ago, building houses throughout the region. About 2½ years ago, Guzman decided to pursue a new...
WINDSOR, CT
New Haven Independent

Barista Soaks Up New Hometown Flavor

Maissie Musick was whipping iced lattes, cold brews, and drip coffee — and, in between serving walk-in customers, claiming to be a summer girl through and through. Musick was welcoming the approach of warmer weather — and more customers with it — while working a solo shift at Kaiyden’s at 595 Chapel St. in Wooster Square.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Pundits: Season Of Cultural Convergence At Hand

Have you noticed how many people are getting dressed-up, dancing outdoors, sharing meals, and just having a lot of amped-up galas and graduations and gatherings in New Haven these days?. New Haven media ​“pundits” Babz Rawls-Ivy, Markeshia Ricks, and Lucy Gellman have noticed. Partly because they’re among the throngs pulling...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Creative Arts#Drawn Together#Parable Of The Sower#Art#Sci Fi#The New H
Register Citizen

Monroe’s ‘Weatherman’ wins $10K on American Ninja Warrior

MONROE — Joe Moravsky waits for the beep then runs towards the first obstacle — a series of poles surrounded by water. He clears those and each other obstacle, including a seemingly insurmountable wall called the Mega Wall. “Let’s go,” the Monroe resident yells before running up the...
MONROE, CT
New Haven Independent

Homegrown Designer Debuts New Line

A budding New Haven fashion designer named Del Vaani brought his latest avant-garde line to a crowd gathered in Westville Wednesday night. Del Vanni — aka Jozif Del Vaani, who’s 23 — gave 70 friends and family a taste of his latest designs at a fashion show held at the Kehler Liddell Gallery.
NEW HAVEN, CT
27east.com

Lauer’s Strongheart Manor Fetches $41 Million

Former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer has sold his North Haven mansion Strongheart Manor and two guest houses for $40.9 million, according to The Real Estate Report Inc., three years after seeking nearly $45 million for the waterfront compound. The 12,000-square-foot main house was built in 1902 for silent...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
New Haven Independent

$194K Seed Planted In Dixwell Food Desert

It wasn’t too early in the morning to sample an artisanal beer-infused cupcake — or announce an infusion of federal dollars into a recipe for strengthening both public health and entrepreneurship in the Dixwell neighborhood. The tasting and announcing began at the Dixwell Q House Monday at 10...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

School Brass Skips Reading Hearing

New Haven got advice about addressing failing reading scores from three cities that are succeeding at the task — at a public hearing skipped by New Haven school officials responsible for tackling the crisis. The advice came at a hearing held by the Board of Alders Education Committee Wednesday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy