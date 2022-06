Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota from International Falls to Crane Lake until further notice according to the latest statement from NWS Duluth. Thursday was nice during the day due to a cell of high air pressure that put away the clouds but Thursday night, that system will move away. In its place will be a low just to our north that will lift up a 40% chance for showers and storms. Embedded in that overall chance is a shot at severe storms, too. The low from the west will back up the northern one so storm chances will last through Saturday. On Sunday, it will clear up and cool down.

DULUTH, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO