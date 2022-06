BMW's best-selling product in the US, the X3, just received a facelift for the 2022 model year along with its sibling, the X4. Despite only being one year into its latest update and getting no changes for 2023, our spy photographers already spotted a camouflaged X3 prototype gearing up for its next major milestone. The disguised BMW X3 pictured here is likely the 2024 or 2025 model, which will act as the model's fourth generation. BMW released the third-generation X3 back in 2017, so the timing seems right for an all-new model, and our first spy shots of the new model suggest a new direction in design.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO