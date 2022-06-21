ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
72 Days to Purdue Football: Sione Finau

By Travis Miller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this new era of college football the ability to work the transfer portal is key. So far under Jeff Brohm he has had great success there, especially along the offensive line. That is where we see today’s featured player. Sione Finau -...

71 Days to Purdue Football: Nalin Fox

Nalin Fox - So. Pontiac, MI (Notre Dame Prep) Fox was originally a three-star recruit in the 2020 class and projects mostly as an offensive tackle. He redshirted during the 2020 season and was a reserve last year that did not see a lot of action. He has good size, but as of now he is not projecting as a starter. Purdue returns three starters up front and the addition of a pair of grad transfers are the leaders to fill in the other spots.
The Exponent

Former Purdue player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

Former Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan has reportedly died at age 25, according to a Fort Wayne TV station. The Allen County coroner’s office reportedly confirmed that Swanigan died of natural causes. During his two years at Purdue, Swanigan studied general education and educational studies. He graduated in 2019. "The...
Caleb Swanigan dead at 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout Caleb Swanigan, who would later play in the NBA, has died. He was 25. The Allen County Coroner's Office confirmed the news to FOX 55 Tuesday morning that Swanigan died of natural causes. Swanigan led Homestead to the Class...
Ball State University student crowned Miss Indiana

In Zionsville, June 18, current Ball State University student Elizabeth Hallal, a Musical Theatre major (class of 2023), was crowned Miss Indiana. Hallal is scheduled to represent the state of Indiana at the Miss America pageant on December 17, 2022. The Georgetown, Indiana, native won $11,000 in scholarships due to...
The Chicks announce postponements after show-stopping move

After The Chicks called off their show roughly 30 minutes into playing, the band posted an update on Instagram: "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you," they wrote. "Hold on to your tickets." Though the...
Large crowds, 'a lot of long lines' and a light show

This year’s Taste of Tippecanoe contained the typical music performances and food vendors, as well as a light show. The festival, Saturday night in downtown Lafayette, is one of The Arts Federation's biggest fundraisers of the year. “(The turnout is) spectacular,” said Brian Leung, a TAF board member and...
The worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
Dog who's been at Indiana shelter for 430 days waits to get adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A dog's been at an Indiana shelter for 430 days and continues to wait for his forever family. Waylon is currently at the Humane Society for Hamilton County in Fishers, Indiana. He's a 7-year-old terrier, American Pit Bull-Mix. Waylon has been neutered. The shelter says Waylon...
More than 14, 500 Duke Energy customers without power in Tippecanoe Co.

UPDATE: News 18 has received a statement about Wednesday's outage from Duke Energy Spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht. "On Wednesday afternoon, a cross arm on a transmission line in Lafayette, Ind. malfunctioned and required emergency repair. In order to safely make repairs to the damaged equipment and to ensure continued reliability, Duke Energy crews deenergized a major power line that feeds a large number of customers in the downtown area. This resulted in a power outage that impacted 14,567 customers and lasted approximately two hours. As of 9 p.m. this evening, the vast majority of customers have had service restored. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as our crews worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible."
First Sergeant Greg Dunkle to retire after 25 years of service

LAFAYETTE – First Sergeant Greg Dunkle is set to retire after serving the State of Indiana for 25 years. Dunkle is a Tippecanoe County native and graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1990. On August 24, 1997, Dunkle graduated from the 55th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper assigned to the Lafayette Post. After being appointed, Dunkle obtained his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University in 2001.
Van hits mowing tractor along I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash shut down a section of a northwest Indiana interstate for four hours Tuesday morning. Around 7 a.m., an ISP trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 94 westbound at the 26.6 mile marker. It had been reported a tractor pulling a lawn mower had been hit by a vehicle.
All aboard: Nickel Plate Express opens Hobbs Station

Nickel Plate Express passengers will now enjoy a true boarding station experience when riding the train north through Hamilton County. Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad, a nonprofit that operates the train, opened the renovated Hobbs Station June 11. A $1.6 million renovation of historic Hobbs Station included new boarding platforms, landscaping,...
Indiana counties with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know […]
$130K CA$H 5 lottery ticket bought in Noblesville

The CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery’s winning ticket from June 21 was bought in Noblesville at the Speedway store, 1176 S. 10th St., according to Hoosier Lottery. It is estimated that the jackpot total is $130,000. The winning CA$H 5 ticket’s numbers are 2-10-22-27-32. The last time a CA$H...
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Someone in Howard County got very close to winning the Powerball jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing. A ticket worth $2 million was sold at the McClure Oil gas station at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville. That ticket matched all five numbers but did not have the Powerball.
Campground situation leads to strangulation arrest in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rosedale man is being held without bond after being charged with strangulation and battery at an area campground. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic situation at approximately 10:07 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Peaceful Waters Campground. Isaac Hunt, 22, of Rosedale was […]
