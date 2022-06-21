72 Days to Purdue Football: Sione Finau

Nalin Fox - So. Pontiac, MI (Notre Dame Prep) Fox was originally a three-star recruit in the 2020 class and projects mostly as an offensive tackle. He redshirted during the 2020 season and was a reserve last year that did not see a lot of action. He has good size, but as of now he is not projecting as a starter. Purdue returns three starters up front and the addition of a pair of grad transfers are the leaders to fill in the other spots.

