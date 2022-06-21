64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin died after a motorcycle crash in Nolanville (Nolanville, TX)

(KWTX) - Federal agents on Thursday raided three churches near military installations across the Southern U.S., including the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen. “I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,” FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in an emailed statement to KWTX.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO