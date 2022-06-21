ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolanville, TX

64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin died after a motorcycle crash in Nolanville (Nolanville, TX)

 2 days ago

Authorities identified 64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin, from Belton, Texas, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Bell County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place just before 7 p.m. Saturday on FM 439, approximately a mile east of Nolanville [...]

Comments / 1

Temple nite
2d ago

Please look both ways and yield to motorcycles, bikes, and pedestrians. Your car. truck, van. or SUV weighs a heck of a lot more and is a deadly machine. Condolences to the family. Lived near 439 several years and it was just as bad back in the 90s. Rest in peace Sir

Reply
3
 

