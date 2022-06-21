64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin died after a motorcycle crash in Nolanville (Nolanville, TX)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin, from Belton, Texas, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Bell County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place just before 7 p.m. Saturday on FM 439, approximately a mile east of Nolanville [...]
More Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Houston Accident News
- Recent San Antonio Accident News
- Recent Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Texas Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Texas? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1