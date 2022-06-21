ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan Cape Coral mom goes on trial Wednesday in neglect death of her 18-month-old son in 2019

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

Trial starts Wednesday for a vegan Cape Coral mother facing homicide, neglect and other charges in the September 2019 death of her 18-month-old son.

A  Lee County Grand Jury indicted Sheila O'Leary, 38, and her husband, Ryan Patrick O'Leary, 33, on six charges related to the starvation and lack-of-care death of the toddler: First-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

Autopsy findings determined that the young boy's death was caused by complications of malnutrition, including dehydration, microsteatosis of liver and slight edema (swelling) of hands, feet and lower legs, according to a Cape Coral police probable cause statement.

The O'Learys were a vegan family and told police they ate only raw fruits and vegetables but supplemented the toddler's diet with breast milk.

The toddler weighed 17 pounds, police reports indicated, while the average weight for an 18-month-old boy is 24 pounds, 1 ounce. The O'Leary toddler weighed as much as an average 7-month-old, according to www.babycenter.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngUXJ_0gHE1V6H00

The first day of the scheduled five-day trial for Sheila O'Leary starts at 8:30 a.m. in Lee Circuit Judge Bruce E. Kyle's courtroom, 8-A. Ryan Patrick O'Leary's trial is slated for Aug. 22 with his next court date July 18 for a pretrial conference.

The indictment against the O'Learys includes three other victims, then 3-year-old and 5-year-old boys, the couple's biological children, and a then 11-year-old girl who also suffered from child abuse and extreme neglect.

The 11-year-old, Sheila O'Leary's daughter with a different father, had been removed in a previous malnutrition case in Virginia and placed with the biological father in 2009 because she "failed to thrive" in Sheila O'Leary's care.

According to the parental custody at the time, the older child had been visiting the biological father in Virginia every two months for a few weeks, which is likely explained her healthier appearance, police said in the probable cause statement.

On Sept. 27, 2019, the 18-month-old boy died of malnutrition in the O'Learys care, according to a Cape Coral police report.

Sheila O'Leary called 911 when she noticed her son was not breathing and was cold. Ryan O'Leary tried to resuscitate the child, but the toddler was pronounced dead when Lee County Emergency Medics arrived at their home.

When police spoke with Sheila O'Leary, she said that the 18-month-old hadn't eaten in a week and was only being breast fed. She said she thought it was because he was teething.

At 4 a.m., the boy was nursed for about a minute and then he began to have shallow breathing. Shelia O'Leary told police that he had never done that before and she should have called someone because she was worried, the statement says.

The O'Learys turned themselves in to Cape Coral police shortly after the official cause of death from the Lee County medical examiner was released on Nov. 6, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoNpO_0gHE1V6H00

“The evidence and crime scene in this case are gut-wrenching. These are images as a mother and State Attorney I will not be able to forget," state attorney Amira Fox said when the indictment was announced in 2019.

Cape Coral police detectives noted the 18-month-old was extremely malnourished, along with the boy's siblings, ages 3 and 5.

During their first appearance in Lee County Court in November 2019, assistant state attorney Francine H. Donnorummo said those two other children also suffered from malnutrition and one had to have teeth pulled because of severe tooth decay and malnutrition.

Neighbors of the O'Learys, in an interview with The News-Press shortly after the arrests, said the couple moved into the ranch-style Cape Coral home around 2018 and their children seemed to be healthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6aB1_0gHE1V6H00

The neighbors, Elizabeth and Robert Rioux, introduced themselves to the O'Learys when they first moved in and brought the kids some toys and bubbles as a welcoming gift.

"There were no red flags, they just lived such a secret life," Robert Rioux said.

"We didn't really know what happened, but the children weren't there anymore," Elizabeth Rioux said.

"It's a sad situation and now who knows what will happen to the parents," Robert Rioux said.

He further said that he is a believer in justice.

Although the Riouxs didn't see the O'Learys much, Elizabeth Rioux said she remembered the kids would always run out and play in the rain.

Sheila O'Leary and Ryan O'Leary have remained in Lee County Jail since November 2019.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com. Reports from The News-Press archives were used for this story.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Vegan Cape Coral mom goes on trial Wednesday in neglect death of her 18-month-old son in 2019

Kat
2d ago

Obviously she wasn’t making milk because she was also malnourished. This is going to be a tough case for the mom because she obviously has a mental issue. The dad however may not and sat idly watching his kids starve.

