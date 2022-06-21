ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Providence Journal

Three Rhode Island hikers rescued on New Hampshire mountain amid wintry conditions

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooNaq_0gHE1RZN00

Three hikers from Rhode Island were rescued on a mountain in New Hampshire last weekend after getting caught in wintry weather.

The winterlike conditions prompted multiple calls for rescues on New Hampshire Mountains this weekend. A Massachusetts man died after rescuers found him "severely hypothermic" on a trail near Mount Clay.

The three Rhode Islanders, in their early 20s, were trying to climb 3,442-foot Mount Avalon in the White Mountain National Forest when they got into trouble late Saturday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers said they responded to a call for help at about 9 p.m. after the hikers went off the trail near the Avalon and Mount Willard Trails in Crawford Notch.

Malik Gavek, 23, Dany Gomez, 22, and Jarren Prata, 21, began hiking at about 6 p.m. but turned back due before reaching the summit of Mount Avalon because of "cold windy conditions and low visibility," New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release.

"On the return down the Mt. Avalon Trail, they went off trail and became lost," New Hampshire Fish and Game said. "They were unable to re-locate the trail or self-rescue due to the weather conditions and they had no lights or headlamps. They then called 911 for assistance."

Conservation officers were able to navigate by GPS to the coordinate received by 911 dispatch, the department said. Conservation officers gave the hikers headlamps and helped them back to the trailhead parking area and their vehicle at 12:40 a.m.

"They were wet, cold, and tired but otherwise unharmed," New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife said.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service advised hikers to prepare for "winter weather conditions" if going above 4,000 feet in the White Mountains.

"Wind chill values could approach 0°F along with icy and snowy conditions on the highest peaks, including Mt Washington," the Weather Service wrote in a Tweet.

Tweets from the Mount Washington Observatory showed snow at the 6,288 peak last weekend.

What you should bring with you

New Hampshire Fish and Game says hikers should always check the forecast and pack the following 10 "essential items" before going into the wilderness: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife.

The agency says additional safety information is available at this hiking website.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Comments / 4

Johnny plumb
2d ago

who in their right mind goes out at 6pm with no flashlight? dark comes quick . these guys hopefully have to pay for the rescue.

Reply
3
Related
whdh.com

New Hampshire confirms first documented plant extinction

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Vermont man killed when truck crashes off I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off an I-93 bridge over the Connecticut River in Littleton and plunged into the water below. Police said the Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-93 along the border with Vermont when it drifted off the road and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment into the river.
LITTLETON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Rhode Islanders#Mountains#National Weather Service#Avalon#Crawford Notch#The Mt Avalon Trail
rimonthly.com

South County Has Rhode Island’s Only Officially “Wild and Scenic” Rivers

In 2019, the National Park Service bestowed an unusual honor on Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut when it recognized the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Systems. The official status recognizes the rivers’ cultural, recreational, scenic and environmental value and adds an extra level of...
POLITICS
WCAX

Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont man was killed when his pickup went off Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River. It happened in Littleton Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m. New Hampshire State Police say Joshua Casey, 44, of Concord, Vermont, was headed north...
LITTLETON, NH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hundreds of dead birds washed up on island in Massachusetts

TISBURY, Mass. — Hundreds of dead birds washed up on an island in Massachusetts and animal control issued a warning to residents. According to the Associated Press, hundreds of dead birds have washed up on Martha’s Vineyard, due to a contagious strain of avian flu, according to the Tisbury Animal Control.
Alina Andras

3 stunning but underrated beaches in Maine

There is no doubt that some of the most beautiful beaches in the country can be found in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. However, there are plenty of amazing beaches in Maine too, but they are not as popular as others. So if you happen to live in Maine or want to plan a vacation here soon, make sure to add to your list these beautiful but often overlooked beaches.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
ABC6.com

Nearly 40 dogs to arrive at Rhode Island SPCA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said that they will be taking in dozens of dogs Tuesday. In a Facebook post, the RISPCA said nearly 40 dogs from The Humane Society of the United States are set to arrive at the shelter.
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy