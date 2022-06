Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a nonprofit health plan based in Detroit, has added Joni M. T. Davis and Meerah Rajavel to its board of directors. “We’re thrilled that these new additions to our board and its committees bring expertise that will support and enhance our efforts as we continue to look for innovative ways to serve HAP members,” says Michael Genord, president and CEO of HAP.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO