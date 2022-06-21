On Tuesday, the 2022 All-State Rhode Island High School Sports Awards, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, will take center stage at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence. The show will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30.

Former Classical High and Providence College basketball star David Duke Jr., who now plays for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, will be the featured speaker. The show will honor more than 200 high school athletes from across Rhode Island. Also, players of the year for more than 20 sports will be named, along with several major awards, including overall Girls Player of the Year, Boys Player of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and Courage Award.

Nominated athletes will receive one free ticket for their admittance to the show. They can register here: https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/rhodeisland

Anyone can purchase ticket to the event. Here's the link for people to buy tickets:

https://ventures.enmotive.com/events/register/all-state-rhode-island-high-school-sports-awards-show

The All-State Rhode Island Sports Awards is part of the USA Today High School Sports Awards program, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 2022 All-State Rhode Island High School Sports Awards is today at Veterans Memorial Auditorium