EATON — On a small farm along U.S. 40 in Preble County, a little girl threw a handful of feed to her family’s flock of chickens along with her sisters. It was one of the first chores of the day. Next would come feeding the horse and sheep, then later on they would all descend on the enormous garden, tending to it as a family. It was the early 1970s, and the little girl mentioned above had no idea that one day, rather than tending a garden, she would be tending to one of the largest media companies in the United States.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO