ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

‘Do I sound stressed to you?’ How a hard day at work changes the way you talk

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8ggy_0gHE1MOy00
Construction workers, one looking looking tired Photograph: FG Trade/Getty Images

Name: Stress voice.

Age: Look it up yourself.

Appearance: I really don’t have time for this.

Hey, is everything OK? Oh, sure. I have a pile of work to do, my boss is on my back for no reason, one of the kids has been sent home sick from school and now I’ve got to have a stupid conversation with you. But, yes, everything’s wonderful. Thanks for asking.

Are you sure? You sound quite stressed. What gave you that idea?

The sound of your voice . What, me? No, I always talk with such speed and intensity that strangers visibly recoil. That’s just my personality.

You can’t fool me. Oh God, you sound just like the researchers at Saarland University in south-west Germany.

That’s honestly the first time anyone has said that to me. They just did a study on how stress affects our voices , and they discovered that a stressful day changes how we speak. Apparently, after a hard day our breathing becomes more rapid, which causes us to speak faster, louder and with more intensity.

That seems obvious. Well, this happens regardless of how much stress we feel. We might be feeling completely calm and serene after a difficult day, but the changes in our voice will give the game away. For example, you would never know that I’m stressed.

I would. No, you wouldn’t. How?

Well, you’re almost crying, for starters. Anyway, whether you feel stressed or not, external stressors tend to activate your sympathetic nervous system, leading to the production of cortisol and adrenaline . And this is what causes your breath to speed up, changing your voice.

You’re babbling. So, anyway, this study is great, because if voice detection software can pick up on these changes, it might be able to help doctors and employers diagnose stress before it becomes a problem. Not that it’s a problem for me.

Your hair is literally falling out of your head in real time. Can’t help that! But wouldn’t that be great? Stress is a universal cause of health problems, so early diagnosis has the potential to help the lives of millions. Millions of people who aren’t me, obviously, because I’m completely fine.

Related: Heart racing, palms sweaty – what does stress do to the body?

Why is your skin turning pale? I don’t know! Stop asking me so many questions! Wow, it’s really getting hot in here, isn’t it?

Not really. OK, fine, maybe I am a bit stressed. What gave it away? The subtle bronchodilation of my airways?

That . Also, you are crouched in the foetal position. There might be something to this study, you know.

Do say: “Stress can make your voice change.”

Don’t say: “YES, I ALREADY KNEW THAT! JESUS CHRIST!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
psychologytoday.com

6 Hard But Comforting Truths About Grief

Grief is commonly misunderstood despite the fact that every person experiences grief of some kind. Grief should not be task-oriented but instead seen as a process to be moved through. Grievers should be allowed to grieve at their own pace and in their own way. Those grieving are under no...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Fortune

A hug may help women ward off work stress, but men might need to find another way to relax

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Could something as simple as a hug be the answer to calming your nerves? New research published in the journal Plos One suggests that an embrace before a stressful event, like an important meeting or a big presentation, may have a calming effect—but only for women.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

6 Basic Types Of Emotions & The Psychology Behind Them

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Emotions can be mystifying, pleasing, heartbreaking, fascinating, and completely overwhelming. Sometimes it can feel like emotions arise and take over, ruling our actions. Other times, we might feel more in control of how we respond to surfacing emotions. We spoke to two mental health experts in order to gain more clarity on the emotional process within the body and mind and to delve into six basic kinds of emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Stress#A Hard Day#Voice Change#Work To Do#Saarland University
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Uvalde cops: ‘What were they waiting for? The invincible star from Mario?’

In the month since the shooting at Robb elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two adults, revelations about the police response to the crisis have led to public outcry and a Texas safety chief to call the operation an “abject failure”. “This story keeps getting worse and worse,” said Trevor Noah on Tuesday’s Daily Show. “Every single time we learn something, it gets worse and worse.”
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Marble head of Hercules pulled up from Roman shipwreck site in Greece

For archaeologists, it’s the underwater find that keeps on giving. A Roman-era cargo ship, discovered by chance off the Greek island of Antikythera more than 120 years ago and regarded as the world’s richest ancient shipwreck, has yielded yet more treasures in the most recent explorations of it, including the missing head of a statue of the demigod Hercules.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce – report

The billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, a former top model, are reportedly set to divorce. The New York Times cited two anonymous sources for its report on the coming split. It said a spokesman for Murdoch did not comment while representatives for Hall could not be reached.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

327K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy