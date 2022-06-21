Breakfast casseroles are always favorites

Bev from Hillsdale likes to make her Sausage & Egg Souffle for a Sunday morning treat.

Steve from Lake City sent in his recipe for South of the Border Breakfast Casserole.

Beckie from Pinconning says her Ham & Cheese Breakfast Casserole is tasty and satisfying.

Here are their recipes:

SAUSAGE & EGG SOUFFLE

1 lb mild ground sausage

6 eggs

2 c milk

1 t salt

1 T dry mustard

4 slices bread, cubed

1 c grated Cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS: Brown sausage in a skillet. Drain off grease, cool and crumble. Beat eggs in a large mixing bowl. Add milk, salt, mustard and bread cubes. Combine well. Stir in Cheddar cheese and sausage. Spoon mixture into a souffle dish or an 8x12 inch baking dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Let set for 5 minutes then serve.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

5-6 inch soft corn tortillas

1 1/2 c finely shredded Colby-Jack cheese

1/2 lb chorizo sausage, diced

1-4.5 oz can green chiles, drained

6 eggs

1/2 c milk

1/2 t oregano

1/2 t cayenne pepper

Salsa

Guacamole

DIRECTIONS: Lightly grease an 8 inch square baking dish. Place 4 tortillas in the bottom of the dish and 1 inch up the sides, overlapping as necessary. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of Colby-Jack cheese. Top with sausage and green chiles. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of cheese over all. Cut remaining tortilla into 1/2 inch wide strips. Arrange strips over cheese. Whisk together eggs, milk, oregano and cayenne pepper in a bowl. Pour evenly over mixture in the baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake casserole, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 to 20 minutes longer. A knife inserted into the center will come out clean when casserole is done. Let stand for 5 minutes then cut into squares. Serve with salsa and guacamole.

HAM & CHEESE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

5 eggs

3/4 c milk

1/2 c cream cheese, softened

1/4 c finely chopped onion

1/2 t dry mustard

1/4 t salt

1/8 t pepper

2 c refrigerated south-west style hash brown potatoes

1 c shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 c red bell pepper, diced

2/3 c cooked ham, diced

1/2 c panko bread crumbs

1/4 c shredded Parmesan cheese

1 T melted butter

DIRECTIONS: Grease a 9 inch square baking pan. In a large bowl, beat eggs with milk and cream cheese. Stir in onion, mustard, salt and pepper. Add hash brown potatoes, Cheddar cheese, bell pepper and ham. Mix well. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered for 40 minutes. Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and melted butter. Sprinkle over casserole and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Test for doneness with a knife inserted into the center. It will come out clean when the casserole is done.

From a reader:

Dear Lynn,

My rhubarb patch is ready to pick. I’d like to find some new recipes. Please ask if anyone has some they’d like to share.

Sharon from Cass City

Please send recipes and requests to The Recipe Exchange at lynneckerle@gmail.com.