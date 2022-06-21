Coronavirus Watch: Vaccines for babies, preschoolers available

Many Michiganders with little humans at home have been waiting for the vaccine that would help them get back to some sort of normal.

Today appears to be that day.

COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest Americans will be available starting today. Though some parents can't wait to vaccinate their young children, others remain hesitant or adamantly opposed.

In polling data from April, 18% of parents said they would vaccinate their young child right away, and 27% said they definitely wouldn't and 38% said they'd wait and see.

The coronavirus has been less dangerous for children, especially younger ones, than for older adults. That doesn't mean it's harmless. More than 200 children ages 1-4 have died from COVID-19, and 20,000 have been hospitalized with the disease.

As many as 68% of American preschoolers have been infected over the past two and a half years, missing out on social and learning opportunities and passing the virus on to parents, grandparents and caregivers.

Parents decide: Moderna or Pfizer?

Parents will be able to choose between vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Healthy children ages 6 months to 6 years would get two shots of Moderna's vaccine four to eight weeks apart. They would probably need a third dose, though the timing hasn't been worked out.

Children ages 6 months to 5 years would get their second shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's three-dose vaccine three to eight weeks after the first and their third shot at least eight weeks later.

