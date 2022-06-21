ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County's COVID cases fall 13.4%; Rhode Island cases plummet 19.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago
Rhode Island reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,095 new cases. That's down 19.9% from the previous week's tally of 2,614 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rhode Island ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.7% from the week before, with 730,572 cases reported. With 0.32% of the country's population, Rhode Island had 0.29% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 15 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newport County reported 194 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 224 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,765 cases and 93 deaths.

Across Rhode Island, cases fell in three counties, with the best declines in Washington County, with 259 cases from 762 a week earlier; in Kent County, with 410 cases from 498; and in Newport County, with 194 cases from 224.

Within Rhode Island, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bristol County with 270 cases per 100,000 per week; Providence County with 265; and Kent County with 250. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Providence County, with 1,693 cases; Kent County, with 410 cases; and Washington County, with 259.

In Rhode Island, six people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, seven people were reported dead.

A total of 399,282 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,596 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,246,101 people have tested positive and 1,013,413 people have died.

Rhode Island's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 82
  • The week before that: 88
  • Four weeks ago: 128

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,526
  • The week before that: 57,395
  • Four weeks ago: 52,179

Hospitals in 29 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 31 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

