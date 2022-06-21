ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Heat wave returns to northern Ohio prompting Air Quality Alert

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoAh7_0gHE0Xtw00

It is the first day of summer.

And it is going to feel like it.

After an unseasonably chilly weekend, the heat has been turned back on in northern Ohio.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will be in the mid 90s across the region on Tuesday flirting with record highs.

The anticipated high in Akron on Tuesday is 95 degrees.

Wednesday will be another warm one with highs in the 90s again.

But a cold front is expected to push across the state bringing some isolated strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The weather service says damaging wind gusts are the biggest threat.

There is an Air Quality Advisory for Ground Level Ozone in effect for Monday.

The advisory issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency covers Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Air quality levels in the region are expected to be unhealthy for those with breathing difficulties.

The agency is asking residents to help reduce air pollution by avoiding unnecessary travel by car or avoid mowing lawns.

Northern Ohio forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Medina, OH
City
Portage, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
wksu.org

Unlikely Northeast Ohio site gets state grant for hazardous waste cleanup

The State of Ohio has awarded grants to clean up contamination at the former Walton Hills Ford Stamping plant, Ford’s Brook Park plant, and the BFGoodrich Power Plant in Akron. These are part of a $350 million effort this year to remediate contaminated brownfields for future uses. One of those brownfield sites may come as a surprise.
AKRON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ohio#Heat Wave#Lawns#Air Quality Alert#The Northeast Ohio
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 20, 2022

Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

MFD Hazard Duty: Fighting House Fire in 90-Degree Heat

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One Massillon firefighter was sent to the hospital with heat exhaustion on Wednesday. This, after the department knocked down a fire in a three-story house serving as an apartment building on 2nd Street NE at North Avenue. Two families escaped the flames.
MASSILLON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
whbc.com

First Canton Police/Neighborhood Event is Wednesday Afternoon

(CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s is the first of a number of We Believe in Canton events organized by the police department and prosecutor’s office. There will be food, police and fire vehicles and fun events at city parks, with the hope that neighbors and especially children will attend.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Public Health Issues Air Advisory for Stark

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Stark County. The Air Quality Index has jumped into the 100-plus range a few times in the last 24 hours, as of Wednesday afternoon when the advisory was issued. The offending...
CANTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – June 21, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron mayor announces home repair program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community. The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan. “The Akron Home...
AKRON, OH
AutoGuide.com

First New Tire Plant in 70 Years Opens in Akron

Akron, Ohio, is in a very real way the home of tire manufacturing in North America, going back to B. F. Goodrich in 1870. Make that the former home, as by the 21st Century, a city that had once been defined by rubber manufacturing was now more famous for abandoned factories and crumbling infrastructure.
AKRON, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Gov. DeWine wants answers relating to power outages in Ohio

Add Gov. Mike DeWine to the list wanting answers from the state’s largest power provider about outages last week during a record-setting heat wave. DeWine announced Tuesday he supports the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s review of outages related to American Electric Power and all companies that serve the state following violent storms that ripped through the state a little more than a week ago.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy