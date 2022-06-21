ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate convicts AG Jason Ravnsborg of malfeasance of office after pedestrian death, votes to have him removed

By Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEvsF_0gHE0BjC00

Update 5:30p.m.:

PIERRE – The South Dakota Senate has voted to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office during his impeachment trial Tuesday.

The Senate voted to convict and remove Ravnsborg from office after hours of testimony, questioning and closing arguments for his role in the death of Joe Boever in September 2020.

The group of lawmakers needed a two-thirds majority vote or more for each of the two separate impeachment articles Ravnsborg faced, including crimes causing death and malfeasance in office, which were passed by the South Dakota House of Representatives earlier this year.

More: Noem says 'dark cloud' over Attorney General office lifted with Jason Ravnsborg removed

The Senate voted 24 to 9 in favor out of 35 on the first article of impeachment of crimes causing death and for the removal of Ravnsborg from office.

The Senate avoted 31 to 2 in favor out of 35 on the second article, malfeasance in office.

The Senate has also voted to permanently disqualify Ravnsborg from "holding any office of trust or profit" in South Dakota, based on the outcome of both impeachment articles.

Ravnsborg has been suspended from his duties since those articles were passed down in April.

More: Jason Ravnsborg breaks silence, says he won't seek re-election days ahead of impeachment trial

The attorney general seat currently up for election this November. Ranvborg has already confirmed he does not intend to run again.

Read the full story here.

Earlier today:

PIERRE — The first ever impeachment trial in the South Dakota Senate kicks off this morning at the state Capitol.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, impeached in the state House this spring for crimes and malfeasance in office stemming from a fatal crash 647 days ago, will stand trial during the two-day hearing that will decide the 46-year-old Republican's political future.

The trial caps nearly two years of uncertainty around the attorney general's office and Ravnsborg, who struck and killed a pedestrian while driving in summer 2020.

Here's a rundown of what led to Ravnsborg's impeachment and what's at stake in the trial proceedings that begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The fatal crash

The first-term attorney general on the evening of Sept. 12, 2020, had been traveling from a political function in Redfield, S.D., to his Pierre home. While passing through Hyde County, Ravnsborg's vehicle collided with 55-year-old Joseph Boever, who police determined had been walking beside the roadway near the city of Highmore when he was killed.

In the moments after the crash, Ravnsborg called 911, identified himself to the dispatcher as the attorney general of South Dakota and said he was unsure of what his car had collided with.

Previously: South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg: Read criminal complaint in fatal crash case

The responding officer, Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, nor Ravnsborg reported seeing Boever's body in the ditch. Ravnsborg reported discovering Boever's remains the next morning when he was returning a personal vehicle Volek had loaned him to get home the prior evening.

The investigation

With Ravnsborg in charge of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, which typically investigates matters involving public officials and law enforcement, the Highway Patrol brought in out-of-state investigators to examine crash circumstances.

They determined that Ravnsborg had been using his phone during his drive that evening, but not at the time of the crash. However, his vehicle was outside the lane of travel at the time of impact, contrary to what Ravnsborg had reported the night of the crash and in statements that followed.

Related: Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's journey from night of fatal crash to impeachment: Timeline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xV4zq_0gHE0BjC00

Police believed Ravnsborg to be distracted at the time of the crash but what that distraction was has never been determined. Ravnsborg has not provided explanation as to why his vehicle was outside the lane of travel.

Criminal conviction

Ravnsborg was convicted of a pair of misdemeanor traffic violations — a lane violation and using an electronic device while driving — in August 2021. Neither charges amounted to criminal culpability for Boever's death.

Impeached

The South Dakota House of Representatives in November 2021 launched its own investigation into Ravnsborg's conduct. And in March, the House Select Committee on Investigation recommended that the attorney general not be impeached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqR76_0gHE0BjC00

More: Jason Ravnsborg breaks silence, says he won't seek re-election days ahead of impeachment trial

But 36 of the 70 members of the state House disagreed, and instead voted on April 12 to impeach Ravnsborg on the basis that he'd been convicted of crimes stemming from the crash, that he was not truthful with law enforcement in the aftermath of Boever's death and that he misused his position as Attorney General.

The South Dakota Senate impeachment trial

With Ravnsborg impeached by the House, the Senate now considers whether to convict him of the articles of impeachment.

Senate trial rules adopted in April order that proceedings begin at 8 a.m. both days and run no later than 8 p.m. each day.

Leading the prosecution on behalf of the Senate will be Mark Vargo, the Pennington County State's Attorney who for a time aided the Hyde County State's Attorney's prosecution team. He will be assisted by Clay County State's Attorney Alexis Tracy.

The pair intend to call a host of witnesses to the stand during the two-day proceedings, including former employees of Ravnsborg who'd he'd sought information from about cellphone forensics following the crash.

North Dakota and South Dakota crash investigators are also expected to take the stand as part of the prosecution strategy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMbxX_0gHE0BjC00

In Ravnsborg's corner will be Mike Butler, a leading defense attorney in South Dakota who will attempt to show Ravnsborg is not guilty of the charges spelled out in the articles of impeachment.

Butler has not submitted a list of potential witnesses to the Senate, and instead is expected to rely on oral arguments and cross examination of the prosecution's witnesses to make Ravnsborg's case.

Members of the Senate have been instructed by chamber leadership that they will be able to ask questions of witnesses through Vargo and Tracy.

To convict on articles of impeachment, the South Dakota Constitution requires a two-thirds affirmative vote. That means it will take at least 23 yes votes from senators to force Ravnsborg from office.

Beyond removal from the office he holds now, senators will also decide whether Ravnsborg's conduct should bar him from ever holding public official in South Dakota again, also triggered by a two-thirds majority vote.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Senate convicts AG Jason Ravnsborg of malfeasance of office after pedestrian death, votes to have him removed

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

Jason Ravnsborg out as South Dakota's attorney general

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A recap and analysis of the impeachment trial of the state's former attorney general. SDPB's Lee Strubinger joins us from Pierre. Then, the Dakota Political Junkies offer analysis...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Attorney general and other nominations up for grabs at state Republican convention

The South Dakota Republican Party Convention is underway in Watertown. Party members will update their platform and nominate candidates for statewide offices. This convention comes on the heels of the state Senate removing and disqualifying Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office. Party conventions occur every four years. Delegates will...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Republican Party convention opens today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota Republican Party Convention opens this morning at the Watertown Event Center. Delegates from across the state will gather to set the party platform, resolutions, and select the site of the next state convention. Convention delegates will nominate their candidates for the November general election on...
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Gaming Commission looks at the underage issue

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law prohibits anyone under age 21 from participating in gaming in Deadwood. But the Black Hills city markets to families as a tourism destination, and state regulators have noticed an uptick in underage individuals on establishments’ gaming floors. The South Dakota Commission...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Expanded alcohol sales approved by South Dakota Board of Regents

VERMILLION, S.D. – In a press release Thursday, the South Dakota Board of Regents, during their June board meeting, unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for South Dakota universities. The policy would allow SD BOR universities to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages into general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events.
DRINKS
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Students Receive Military Service Academy Appointments

Six South Dakota stand-out students have received a much-anticipated notice for their continuing education. On Wednesday, South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson had the honor of announcing the Service Academy appointments. There are five service academies. U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
POLITICS
sdpb.org

South Dakota sites included in federal agency's phase-out of single-use plastics

A federal department's decision to eliminate single-use plastics will affect a number of South Dakota sites. The Department of Interior recently announced its goal to phase out single-use plastics by 2032 on land the department manages. In South Dakota, that includes National Park Service sites such as Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, Wind Cave National Park and Jewel Cave National Monument. The Department of Interior also oversees the Bureau of Land Management, which controls 274,000 acres in South Dakota.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Vargo
Person
Joe Boever
Person
Jason Ravnsborg
KELOLAND TV

There’s no air conditioning for impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Short sleeves might, by necessity, be the “in” look Tuesday at the South Dakota Capitol, as the impeachment trial for suspended state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg begins on summer’s first morning in a Senate chamber that lacks air-conditioning. Overhead chandeliers that are...
kvrr.com

Prosecutors say South Dakota Attorney General lied about crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Prosecutors at the impeachment trial of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg say he lied to investigators and abused the power of his office after he struck and killed a pedestrian. They are seeking conviction on a pair of impeachment charges that would mean automatic removal from office.
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

More people going childless despite SD’s high fertility rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Skyrocketing gas prices, inflation, a rise in mass shootings, climate change and lack of affordable housing: These are just some of the issues young people are taking into consideration when deciding to have children. 28-year-old Kelsey Thornton and her boyfriend have been together for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malfeasance#Politics Federal#Ag Jason Ravnsborg#The South Dakota Senate#Noem
kotatv.com

Air conditioning assistance is now available in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems for South Dakotans. Eligibility for the energy assistance program is based on the number of people and income of everyone in the home. People qualified for the Low-income Energy Assistance Program and those who own their home can apply for the energy assistance.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Impeachment trial begins; Cactus Cafe and Lounge fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Today is a historic day for the state of South Dakota. This morning, the state’s first impeachment trial gets underway.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Mix 97-3

Is It Illegal to Pull Through a Parking Space in South Dakota?

My initial thoughts on this question were; "If you're going 50 mph, that's not a good idea or targeting a person standing in the space, that is probably illegal, or pulling through a space with roadkill on your hood - -not the best thing you could do. But illegal?" I...
newscenter1.tv

Judy Thies named Miss South Dakota’s Volunteer of the Year

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — During the Miss South Dakota competition, an annual award is given to a volunteer who is honored and recognized for outstanding volunteering. For this year’s event, the Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Judy Thies of Hot Springs. She is Treasurer of the Miss South Dakota Foundation Board, and she has been a volunteer for 27 years.
KELOLAND TV

You can eat South Dakota’s invasive river carp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some species of invasive carp found in South Dakota, which include Silver Carp, Grass Carp and Bighead Carp, can grow up to 90 lbs. While this is the maximum for Bighead Carp, S.D. GFP Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Tanner Davis says that you’re much more likely to find a carp between 10 and 25 lbs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy