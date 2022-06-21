ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One Thing Will Likely Be Very Different About Johnny Depp's Next Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault On Set

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has lasted for years, starting with the Aquaman star’s infamous op-ed about domestic violence. And while the verdict for the defamation case was revealed weeks ago, Depp isn’t totally out of the woods (or in this case, the courtroom). His lawyers have another case coming up: an assault case from a former co-worker . Although one thing will likely be very different about Depp’s next lawsuit over alleged assault on set.

Aside from his ongoing legal situation with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is also being sued by location manager Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who worked with the actor on the 2018 movie City of Lies . He’s alleging that Depp hit him in the ribs twice , taunted him, and offered $100k to hit him in the face. And according to a new report by Law & Crime , there won’t be cameras in the courtroom this time around.

According to the outlet, The Law & Crime Network submitted a request to Los Angeles County Superior Court for the ability to broadcast the trial. Unfortuntely for them, said request was denied. And as such, both Johnny Depp and Greg Brooks should have much more privacy than the media circus that was the Depp/Heard defamation trial. But smart money says that fans are still going to be paying attention, and invested in how this shakes out.

The public interest in the assault case is largely due to the timing, as the Heard/Depp trial is still dominating the news cycle. And with Johnny Depp’s now-famous lawyer Camille Vasquez expected to represent the Pirates of the Caribbean actor once again , folks want to see if she hits another home run. Plus there are those fan rumors that she’s actually dating Depp, although Vasquez has gone so far as to deny this .

So far Johnny Depp has had a mixed bag in regards to courtroom verdicts. While he was the victor in the Amber Heard matter, his libel case in the U.K. didn’t go quite as well. He sued the publication The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater,”  but ultimately lost that case across the pond. Gregg Brooks’ assault case will serve as a tie-breaker in this series of high profile lawsuits.

With cameras seemingly not in court this time around, it should be interesting to see how differently the public reacts to Johnny Depp. The discourse surrounding the Amber Heard defamation case was loud and is still ongoing, especially on social media outlets like Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Although there won’t be footage from the courtroom going viral this time around, as long as the request to broadcast the upcoming trial remains denied.

Professionally, Johnny Depp has recently started booking new movie roles . In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
