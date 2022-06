During a Crypto Winter, investors tend to stash a portion of their bull market gains in stablecoins to wait out the downturn. But over the past two months—through Terra's UST stablecoin collapse, panic over a potential bank run at crypto lending company Celsius, and insolvency for crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital—that bearish behavior has played out very differently for the two largest stablecoins by market capitalization: Tether (USDT) and US Dollar Coin (USDC).

