Netflix makes impact on daytime TV

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has received five Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards this weekend and is nominated for nine Daytime Emmys. (NBC)

While the Daytime Emmys have bounced around from network to network in recent years — they were even off of television for a year — the ceremony is important for one reason. It’s one of the few remaining areas in which broadcast TV is dominant. After all, streaming has yet to come up with a great daytime drama — at least the last time we checked.

That trend, however, may be changing, at least judging by this weekend’s Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards, which is a preview to Friday’s Daytime Emmys.

Netflix came away with nine trophies, the most of any network. “Penguin Town” led the way with three Emmys, while shows such as “Cat People,” “Headspace,’ ‘Guide to Meditation,” and “You vs. Wild: Out Cold” were the other winners. So it’s probably just a matter of time before streaming channels start to dominate the Daytime Awards, just like they dominate everything else.

Broadcast TV did have more than its share of moments, however. The syndicated “Kelly Clarkson Show” led the way with five Emmys, more than any single show.

There were some familiar faces receiving Emmy recognition including Judge Judy Scheindlin whose new show, “Judy Justice,” won for best courtroom program. Scheindlin’s new show isn’t on broadcast television, but on Amazon Freevee, but you could probably hear her pound that gavel anywhere.

The Outstanding Daytime Program host was the king of survival, Bear Grylls, who won for “You vs. Wild; Out Cold,” a Netflix presentation. After all that Grylls has been through over the years, it’s amazing he’s still in one piece. He can survive anything — even low ratings.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” also was a winner, taking away a trophy for best writing. Now that the show has ended its run, it won’t have an opportunity for any more.

All awards shows, even one that’s not very well-known, has Lifetime Achievement Awards.

This year that honor went to PBS’ “This Old House,” which just completed its 43rd year on the air.

Apparently when the team of “This Old House” works on something, they build it to last — especially the entire show.

Here’s how long the show has been around — when it was launched in 1979, Netflix wasn’t even invented yet.

‘Yellowstone’ prequel

When Paramount has a hit series, it knows how to get the maximum mileage out of it.

“Yellowstone” was the network’s first major hit, so the network didn’t wait long to create a prequel.

It came up with “1883,” which became the most watched series in the brief history of Paramount Plus.

Apparently, one good prequel deserves another, so “Yellowstone” is getting recreated again.

This time the series will be called “1923,” a limited series that will be launched in December.

What stands out in this series are the stars — Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. It’s unknown what parts they will play, but chances are they will be prominent ones.

According to a press release, “It seems that only Bear Grylls could survive that much adversity but there’s a good chance the Duttons will handle it.

It sounds as if Paramount will have another hit on its hands — “1923” figures to be a very good year.

Fantastic ‘Father’

It was Father’s Day programming as its best — HBO Max’s “Father of the Bride,” starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. It turned out to be the biggest HBO Max movie premiere ever. Obviously it was the best possible weekend to premiere it. Timing is everything.