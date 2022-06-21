Crews investigate Austintown rollover crash
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews responded to a rollover crash in Austintown Tuesday morning.
It happened at the intersection of New and Turner roads around 8 a.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
The road is open. Crews have not reported any injuries.
