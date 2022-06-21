ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Crews investigate Austintown rollover crash

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422hUs_0gHDygrd00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews responded to a rollover crash in Austintown Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of New and Turner roads around 8 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road is open. Crews have not reported any injuries.

WKBN

WKBN

